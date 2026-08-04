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Younger Estonian farmers more willing to take risks

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Tractors. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
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Younger and better-educated Estonian farmers are more likely to embrace new technology and innovation, while older farmers tend to play it safe, a new study found.

Researchers from the Center of Estonian Rural Research and Knowledge (METK) and the Estonian University of Life Sciences (EMÜ) analyzed responses from 541 Estonian crop farmers to examine how they approach risk.

The study found that younger, better-educated farmers and those with more land were the most willing to take risks in their work.

According to the researchers, older farmers tend to prioritize stable income over long-term investments as retirement nears, while larger farms can afford to take more chances thanks to stronger financial buffers.

The study also found that organic farmers and those who support crop insurance were generally more open to innovation, and that horticultural and perennial crop growers also rated themselves as more risk-tolerant than grain producers.

Researchers say the differences reflect practical realities. Fruit and berry growers must often make rapid decisions because their harvest spoils quickly, while grain can be stored and sold later.

Farmers willing to take risks, meanwhile, were most likely to invest in new machinery and technology rather than experiment with unfamiliar crops or cultivation methods.

According to the researchers, these findings could help shape national agricultural policy as climate change and volatile markets force farmers to adapt. Educational and generational renewal should be encouraged, they said, while support programs aimed at fostering innovation are designed to take distinct farmer profiles into account.

The study was published in the journal Q Open.

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Editor: Johannes Peetsalu, Aili Vahtla

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