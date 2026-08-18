Estonian farmers to rally in Tallinn against major subsidy cuts

The Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce (EPKK) will organize a protest lasting up to two days in Tallinn next week to oppose the government's plan to cut nearly half of the European Commission's proposed funding for Estonian agriculture and the food industry.

The Chamber is inviting the prime minister to the 25 August action so that she can explain her position directly to agricultural producers and listen to their questions. The action begins on 25 August, and the sector is prepared to continue its presence until 27 August, the Chamber's spokesperson Liilit Kirss said on Tuesday.

Farmers are protesting against the Ministry of Finance's proposal to the government to allocate a total of 295 million euros (245 million + 50 million) to agriculture and the food industry in the next seven‑year EU budget framework (MFF), instead of the 546 million euros the European Commission has earmarked for Estonia in its budget proposal. This would be 251 million euros — or 46 percent — less than the sector could receive.

The Chamber's press release states that Estonia's agricultural sector and the state have for years fought within the EU to ensure that Estonian producers' competitive position and support levels reach the EU average. In the European Commission's next budget proposal for Estonia, this more than 20‑year lag has finally been taken into account in the distribution of funds.

"If the Estonian government directs only 295 million euros of this allocation into agriculture and food production, nearly half of the funding intended to close the income gap in agriculture will go unused for strengthening Estonia's agricultural and food sector," the EPKK said.

The Chamber noted that the 25 August protest in Tallinn follows the action held in March, when farmers brought 689 tractors to demonstrations across Estonia. This time, they are prepared to continue protesting until 27 August if necessary.

"We have stood together with the Estonian state in Europe for years to ensure that our farmers' unequal competitive position is recognized and support levels are equalized. Now that this opportunity is on the table in the form of the EU budget proposal, the Estonian government itself plans to divert a significant portion of the funds away from agriculture and food production. This is very difficult to explain to producers," said EPKK chair Kerli Ats.

"These funds are not only an opportunity to build something new. In addition to development, they are crucial for companies to make the necessary investments over the next seven years to maintain current production volumes. If investments are not made, sooner or later this will affect how much food we produce in Estonia. In recent years we have clearly seen declines in domestic pork production, beef and sheep farming, potato and vegetable growing, and grain producers are struggling," Ats added.

The EPKK said it wants a substantive meeting with the prime minister to reach an agreement that the full 546 million euros allocated by the EU — along with the required national co‑financing — will be directed toward strengthening the competitiveness of Estonian agriculture and food production and ensuring food security.

The Chamber also invites the prime minister to the 25 August action so she can explain her position directly to agricultural producers and hear their questions.

"In March we heard from various parliamentary parties that Estonia's agricultural competitiveness and food security need support. Now the decision lies in the hands of the Estonian government. We expect the government to use this opportunity and come explain its choice to farmers," Ats said.

The Chamber emphasized in its press release that the March protest was deliberately a calm warning: traffic was not blocked, and attention was drawn to agricultural competitiveness, investment needs and Estonia's food security. The summer campaign continued with messages placed in fields and cooperation with retail chains.

The EPKK will publish the exact organizational details of the protest after leadership decisions and approvals are finalized.

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