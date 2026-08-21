X!

Gallery: Rare triplet calves make first outdoor trip at Järva farm

News
The calf triplets were born near the end of last month.
The calf triplets were born near the end of last month. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

A rare trio of calf triplets born in late July took their first trip outside this week, at a farm in Järva County.

Triplets are born in just one out of every 100,000 calvings, making the birth, at the Peetri Põld ja Piim AS farm, around 100 kilometers from Tallinn, all the more unusual.

Two heifer calves and one bull calf were born, the farm's livestock manager Getter Niilo told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"The boy and one of the girls look alike, while the other girl takes after her mother, meaning black is the dominant color. On the day they were born, the triplets immediately got special attention and were monitored for several hours. There was also a large group here that day who witnessed the birth of the triplets," Niilo went on.

"We didn't actually know triplets were coming. About a month after insemination, we carried out a pregnancy check and initially only found twins. The third was a surprise to everyone," said farm manager Kristjan Satsi.

Not only was the birth a surprise, but so too was the fact all three calves have survived, Satsi noted. "Their survival rate is also only 50 percent. These are the first live triplets born during my time here. The beginning was difficult, especially for the bull calf, but now they're drinking and running around. Everyone is happy."

Carrying triplets places a very heavy strain on a cow, as she can lose up to 150 kilograms after calving in this case, he noted.

The calves were separated from their mother immediately after birth, but by Wednesday when "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited they had grown stronger, and were allowed outside to meet their mother for the first time.

"She is a very good dairy cow. During her first lactation she produced almost 12,000 kilograms of milk, during her second almost 18,000, and now she has started her third with triplets," Niilo added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:39

Canadian Estonian KESKfEST marks home stretch for Toronto center build

13:00

Public opinion poll identifies Madise as top presidential choice

12:48

Madise becomes clear front‑runner after Isamaa endorsement Updated

12:20

Madise's supporters to submit her candidacy on Monday

11:40

Prime minister preferences split evenly in new August poll

10:54

Indrek Neivelt: Poland turned from an ugly duckling into a swan

10:10

District heating prices set to rise ahead of winter

09:25

Eight more migrants who arrived illegally in Estonia handed over to Latvia

08:43

Long‑range air defense decision expected in September budget talks

07:43

Gallery: Rare triplet calves make first outdoor trip at Järva farm

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.08

10 simple ways to banish pesky fruit flies from your home

20.08

Estonia's population 13 percent smaller than it was when independence restored

20.08

Police detain 6 illegal immigrants at Tallinn Islamic Center

20.08

International student interest in Estonian universities rising again

19.08

3 suspects detained over suspected arson at Milrem Robotics factory in Estonia

20.08

Court rejects Tallinn resident's appeal against late night roadworks

19.08

Estonian raw milk producer to buy Latvia's largest dairy plant

20.08

Gallery: TV Tower defenders lead Independence Restoration Day flag-raising

09:25

Eight more migrants who arrived illegally in Estonia handed over to Latvia

20.08

Gallery: Top music acts rock Toompea for Restoration of Independence Day

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo