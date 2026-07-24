Estonian family's 300-animal hobby farm a labor of love

Running a hobby farm may not make financial sense, but for Marili Põrk and her family, the rewards of their Northern Estonian farm far outweigh the costs.

Põrk, who owns Suureoja Farm in Harju County, said they care for nearly 300 animals while also juggling full-time work.

"Hobby farming means we're doing all of this on the side of our dayjobs," she explained. "Financially it doesn't pay off, but emotionally it absolutely does."

The farm began as a way for the parents to give their four kids, two of whom have since grown up, firsthand experience with rural life.

Today, Suureoja Farm is home to more than 250 sheep, beef cattle, Highland cattle, goats, geese, chickens, turkeys, rabbits, peacocks, cats and eight dogs.

"We do it all as a family, without hired help," the owner said.

Some days harder than others

Like many small-scale farmers, Põrk admits there are moments when the workload feels overwhelming, especially during haymaking season, lambing or when animals escape their enclosures.

She said the family has occasionally considered giving up farming, particularly after exhausting days, because they are ultimately responsible for live animals. But the thought never lasts long.

"Then we end up bringing home another animal, and then we're back to enjoying life again," Põrk added.

Suureoja Farm has welcomed visitors during Estonia's annual nationwide Open Farm Days for the past ten years and counting.

This year's Open Farm Days take place July 25–26.

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