X!

Estonian family's 300-animal hobby farm a labor of love

News
Sheep. Photo is illustrative.
Sheep. Photo is illustrative. Source: Sam Carter/Unsplash
News

Running a hobby farm may not make financial sense, but for Marili Põrk and her family, the rewards of their Northern Estonian farm far outweigh the costs.

Põrk, who owns Suureoja Farm in Harju County, said they care for nearly 300 animals while also juggling full-time work.

"Hobby farming means we're doing all of this on the side of our dayjobs," she explained. "Financially it doesn't pay off, but emotionally it absolutely does."

The farm began as a way for the parents to give their four kids, two of whom have since grown up, firsthand experience with rural life.

Today, Suureoja Farm is home to more than 250 sheep, beef cattle, Highland cattle, goats, geese, chickens, turkeys, rabbits, peacocks, cats and eight dogs.

"We do it all as a family, without hired help," the owner said.

Some days harder than others

Like many small-scale farmers, Põrk admits there are moments when the workload feels overwhelming, especially during haymaking season, lambing or when animals escape their enclosures.

She said the family has occasionally considered giving up farming, particularly after exhausting days, because they are ultimately responsible for live animals. But the thought never lasts long.

"Then we end up bringing home another animal, and then we're back to enjoying life again," Põrk added.

Suureoja Farm has welcomed visitors during Estonia's annual nationwide Open Farm Days for the past ten years and counting.

This year's Open Farm Days take place July 25–26.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:25

Estonian citizen in US pleads guilty to procuring electronics for Russia

17:12

Estonian family's 300-animal hobby farm a labor of love

16:50

Defense Intelligence: Strikes on online retail hubs add economic pressure on Russia

16:40

Tallinn Airport downplays impact if airBaltic cuts routes

16:15

Estonian women's choir brings home Singapore festival win

15:44

Australia simplifies Estonian driving license exchange process

15:05

Russia orders Yandex Maps to blur military and strategic sites near Estonia's border

14:23

Construction of 2+2 section of Tallinn-Tartu highway begins in autumn

13:53

Star Estonian skier Kelly Sildaru starts new chapter as ski coach

13:50

32 migrants arrested in Estonia linked to Latvia-Belarus migration pressure

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.07

Critics claim anti-Russian messaging in Estonian meat advertisement Updated

23.07

Bank of Estonia expert: Russia's economy is approaching stagnation

13:50

32 migrants arrested in Estonia linked to Latvia-Belarus migration pressure

15:05

Russia orders Yandex Maps to blur military and strategic sites near Estonia's border

23.07

Politicians split over proposal to make health insurance mandatory for all

10:35

Hospitals begin sending back patients with minor ailments after ER triage

17:25

Estonian citizen in US pleads guilty to procuring electronics for Russia

23.07

OTP Bank makes boldest dreams in Russia come true

23.07

Who wants to be Estonia's next president?

16:40

Tallinn Airport downplays impact if airBaltic cuts routes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo