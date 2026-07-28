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Setomaa farm museum seeking Seto names for 3 lambs

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Sheep and yet-unnamed newborn lambs at Värska Farm Museum. July 2026.
Sheep and yet-unnamed newborn lambs at Värska Farm Museum. July 2026. Source: ERR
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Three lambs born at Värska Farm Museum in July are still nameless as Setomaa Museums invites visitors to suggest traditional Seto names for its newest residents.

The three newborn lambs, one brown and two black, can already be seen exploring a grassy outdoor pen at the museum.

Visitors can submit their own ideas or visit Värska's sister Obinitsa Museum for inspiration.

"We hope people will come see them and, after looking at them and seeing what their personalities are like, visit Obinitsa, where we have an exhibition dedicated to Seto names," said Värska Farm Museum manager Agris Kuningas.

He added that there should be plenty of traditional surnames and given names there to choose from.

Often shortened and derived forms of names from Eastern Orthodox tradition, Seto given names such as Taarka, Heetska, Hedoska, Taali, Teppo and Pirgo are unique even within Estonia.

As the custom of giving farm animals names derived from human names remains common, exhibition curator Ode Oras said naming the museum's newborn lambs with Seto names is one way to help preserve local heritage.

"Not many Setos today have historical names anymore, but as a keeper of traditions, this is one way the museum can remind people of these names and make them more popular again," Oras said.

Not a petting zoo

The lambs are still shy for now, but are adjusting quickly to being around curious onlookers. Even so, Kuningas said the animals are there to help visitors understand traditional rural life in Setomaa, not serve as a petting zoo.

"They're here to be seen, like most museum exhibits," he said, adding that historically, farmers even kept their animals away from strangers altogether.

The three lambs will join a growing family of four-legged residents with distinctive names at the Värska museum, including Pigi the dog, Kull'o the cat and Vasso the calf.

Visitors have until August 2 to submit their name suggestions.

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Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

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