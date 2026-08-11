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Võru Museum explores city history through eyes of its notable figures

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Võru through the eyes of the Judeikin family a century ago.
Võru through the eyes of the Judeikin family a century ago. Source: ERR
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Two new exhibitions at the Võru Museum look back at life in Võru through the stories of a prominent Jewish family and four local figures from the 1920s and 30s.

"A Century Ago in Võru: The Judeikin Family's Story" draws on seven years of research into Jewish families who lived and worked in the Southeastern Estonian city, with a particular focus on the Judeikins.

"Like the research itself, this is divided into several themes," said curator Ilja Judeikin. "You can learn about what the Judeikins did in Võru, and how involved they were in businesses including clothing and timber."

Estonian Jewish Museum director Gennadi Gramberg said the city's Jewish community was relatively small even back then, but the Judeikins left a significant mark.

"The Judeikins were major manufacturers and contributed greatly to the development of Võru," Gramberg said. "This is part of not just Jewish heritage, but Estonia's heritage."

Võru through the eyes of four prominent figures with ties to the city in the 1920s and 30s at the Võru Museum. August 2026. Source: ERR

A sample of many colorful locals

The second exhibition, "Võru in Four Views," profiles photographer Ida Kepnik, magician Julius Skrastin, composer Eduard Tamm and painter Jaan Vahtra.

Curator Kadri Asmer said the show offers a glimpse of Võru in the 1920s and 1930s while illustrating just how much a city's character depends on its people.

"What matters isn't what the city looks like or what its buildings or streets look like, but who lives there," Asmer explained, noting that the four figures represent a subjective selection from many colorful personalities who lived in Võru at the time.

"The exhibition space is small, so we had to narrow it down," she added.

Both exhibitions are on display in the gallery at the Võru Muuseum through September 27.

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Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Aili Vahtla

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