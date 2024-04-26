Gallery: New joint exhibition opens at three south Estonian museums

News
Washing Machine Made of Beetroot.
Washing Machine Made of Beetroot. Source: Karli Saul
News

This Thursday saw the opening of "Washing Machine Made of Beetroot," a new joint exhibition project about ingenuity, recycling and a do-it-yourself attitude, at three different museums across south Estonia.

The project's name is taken from the expression "to make a washing machine out of beetroot," which dates back to the Soviet era. At that time, faced with difficult living conditions, people were demonstrated a great deal of creativity to invent all manner of different things they needed, despite the scarcity of high quality materials. Now, a selection of their creations is on display at the Estonian Road Museum, the Estonian Agricultural Museum and the Tartu City Museum.

Each of the three museums explores the topic from a different angle.

At the Estonian Road Museum in Varbuse, Põlva County, visitors can experience the invention and ingenuity of road workshops and private garages. The garage culture, including repairing, and home-made vehicles still has a strong presence all over Estonia.

Meanwhile, the Estonian Agricultural Museum's exhibition in Ülenerme, Tartu County, focuses on horticulture and gardens, applied textiles, food preservation methods as well as domestically created agricultural machinery.

At Tartu City Museum, visitors can see what it was like living in deprivation during the Soviet era. If people needed something that was not readily available, they had to take the old and turn it into something new, or at least pimp it up a little bit.

As a result, people often made their own clothes, cosmetics, hobby equipment, and even household appliances.

"One woman talks about how she had a terrible urge to get herself some wooden shoes. So, her father gave her two wooden blocks and she started sawing them herself and then crafting them with a knife. In one summer she finished the sole of one shoe, but didn't finish the other one, and so that was the end of her shoe project," said the exhibition's curator Meeli Väljaots.

The exhibition project "Washing Machine Made of Beetroot" is part of the Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture the main program.

The exhibition project "Washing Machine Made of Beetroot" is part of the Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture the main program.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:55

Solar powered lockers helping to reduce Estonia's food waste

17:29

Finnair plane aborts landing at Tartu airport due to GPS interference

16:50

Eesti 200 wants to see cutback plan from finance minister

16:48

President Karis confirms Piret Hartman's appointment as regional minister

16:23

Open Spirit 24 discovers 40 historical ordnances in Estonian waters

15:59

Gallery: New joint exhibition opens at three south Estonian museums

15:19

Popov resigns from Tallinn City Council

14:46

EDF: Russia intensifying attacks before US equipment arrives in Ukraine

14:31

Estonia's Kaldvee and Lill sweep aside Canada to reach World Curling semis

14:10

Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches ATP Challenger semi-finals in Shenzhen

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.04

People in Estonia throwing away books they spent hours in line for years ago

08:09

Transparency International: Bolt lobby appears to violate good practice

25.04

Estonia will not be measuring average speeds in the coming years

24.04

Locked Shields cyber defense exercise kicks off in Tallinn

07:39

Ministry recommends Moscow Orthodox congregations to join apostolic church

25.04

Estonian government to send unrealistic budget plans to Europe

25.04

Annika Kadaja: Estonian bureaucracy once again eating up EU investment

24.04

EurActiv: Bolt lobbied hard to shape Estonia's position on gig work directive

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo