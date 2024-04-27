New installation lights up Tartu Cathedral ruins

This Thursday saw the launch of a new lighting installation in the ruins of Tartu Cathedral. "Dawn to Dusk" was officially opened with a light show entitled "Shadows of Time" by video artist Argo Valdmaa. The installation, which will remain permanently on display is set to illuminate the cathedral ruins every night from sunset.

Inspired by Friedrich Robert Faehlmann's art memoir, the "Dawn to dusk" brings together elements of Nordic folklore with cutting-edge lighting design. The work was created by Belgian lighting design agency Light To Light.

The lighting installation's launch coincides with celebrations marking the 800th anniversary of Tartu Cathedral. The total cost of the installation was €580,000.

Tartu Cathedral. Source: Airika Harrik

"It consists of several images that change throughout the evening. It starts off with gentle shades of light, there are more red tones in its most active hours, so to speak, and then, at night it goes to sleep, as if to give the Toomemägi some peace and rest. In the morning, it welcomes the first new arrivals," said "Toomemägi Revisited" project manager Karoliina Kalda.

Tartu Cathedral. Source: Airika Harrik

--

