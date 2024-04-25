New lighting installation 'Dawn and Dusk' to open at Tartu Cathedral

This Thursday (April 25) sees the launch of "Dawn and Dusk," a new permanent lighting installation in the ruins of Tartu Cathedral. To mark the launch, a spectacular light show will take place at the cathedral from 9 p.m.

The new permanent lighting installation will illuminate the ruins of Tartu Cathedral every evening as the sun goes down. The work has been created by Belgian lighting design agency Light To Light, represented by Fiorenzo Naméche, together with lighting designers Chiara Carucci (Italy) and Alfred Sà (Spain). "Dawn and Dusk" takes inspiration from the story of the same name by Estonian author Friedrich Robert Faehlmann, and combines Nordic folklore with modern technology.

The aim of the work is to encourage the interpretation of cultural heritage, literally in a new light, as well as to imagine a new, environmentally conscious and creative evolution of the urban space. The launch of "Dawn and Dusk" coincides with celebrations marking the 800th anniversary of Tartu Cathedral.

"This environmentally sensitive and ever-changing work of lighting art speaks of nature's eternal cycle," said Mariann Raisma, director of the University of Tartu Museum. "It is a homage to Estonia's largest medieval church."

"Dawn and Dusk" will be revealed to the public with a spectacular light show in the cathedral ruins, entitled "The Shadows of Time" created by video artist Argo Valdmaa. Using laser light, projections and choreography, the production reflects the beauty and pain that Tartu Cathedral has borne witness to over the passing centuries. The ten-minute production is free for all to attend and can only be seen on the evening of Thursday, April 25 at four different times: 9.30 p.m., 10.00 p.m., 10.30 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.

During the event, food and drinks will be available at the Ula pop-up bar in the ruins of the cathedral.

From 8.30 p.m. until 11 p.m., the University of Tartu Museum will be open for the "Art or Science" exhibition along with the towers of the cathedral. The nearby Toome Café is also open until 11 p.m.

The lighting artwork in Tartu Cathedral is part of the "Toomemägi Revisited" project, which is featured in the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 main program.

