New lighting installation 'Dawn and Dusk' to open at Tartu Cathedral

News
Tartu Cathedral.
Tartu Cathedral. Source: Luisa Greta Vilo
News

This Thursday (April 25) sees the launch of "Dawn and Dusk," a new permanent lighting installation in the ruins of Tartu Cathedral. To mark the launch, a spectacular light show will take place at the cathedral from 9 p.m.

The new permanent lighting installation will illuminate the ruins of Tartu Cathedral every evening as the sun goes down. The work has been created by Belgian lighting design agency Light To Light, represented by Fiorenzo Naméche, together with lighting designers Chiara Carucci (Italy) and Alfred Sà (Spain). "Dawn and Dusk" takes inspiration from the story of the same name by Estonian author Friedrich Robert Faehlmann, and combines Nordic folklore with modern technology.

The aim of the work is to encourage the interpretation of cultural heritage, literally in a new light, as well as to imagine a new, environmentally conscious and creative evolution of the urban space. The launch of "Dawn and Dusk" coincides with celebrations marking the 800th anniversary of Tartu Cathedral.

"This environmentally sensitive and ever-changing work of lighting art speaks of nature's eternal cycle," said Mariann Raisma, director of the University of Tartu Museum. "It is a homage to Estonia's largest medieval church."

"Dawn and Dusk" will be revealed to the public with a spectacular light show in the cathedral ruins, entitled "The Shadows of Time" created by video artist Argo Valdmaa. Using laser light, projections and choreography, the production reflects the beauty and pain that Tartu Cathedral has borne witness to over the passing centuries. The ten-minute production is free for all to attend and can only be seen on the evening of Thursday, April 25 at four different times: 9.30 p.m., 10.00 p.m., 10.30 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.

During the event, food and drinks will be available at the Ula pop-up bar in the ruins of the cathedral.

From 8.30 p.m. until 11 p.m., the University of Tartu Museum will be open for the "Art or Science" exhibition along with the towers of the cathedral. The nearby Toome Café is also open until 11 p.m.

The lighting artwork in Tartu Cathedral is part of the "Toomemägi Revisited" project, which is featured in the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 main program.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

Skating coach Anna Levandi handed warning after committee investigation

17:32

Estonian Broadcasting Museum's new permanent exhibition ready for visitors

16:56

ERR in Kharkiv: Reconstruction work goes on despite constant attacks

16:18

Polish events at this year's Prima Vista Literary Festival

15:57

Annika Kadaja: Estonian bureaucracy once again eating up EU investment

15:50

Minister: No point criticizing companies that stand up for their interests

15:10

Tallink Grupp reports €2.6 million net profit in Q1 2024

14:33

New lighting installation 'Dawn and Dusk' to open at Tartu Cathedral

13:56

May to bring new parking rules in Pärnu

13:34

SDE does not support proposed financial stability program

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.04

People in Estonia throwing away books they spent hours in line for years ago

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

24.04

Government plans to only allow short-term work with one-year visa in future

24.04

Locked Shields cyber defense exercise kicks off in Tallinn

08:23

Estonian government to send unrealistic budget plans to Europe

24.04

EurActiv: Bolt lobbied hard to shape Estonia's position on gig work directive

09:02

Estonia will not be measuring average speeds in the coming years

24.04

Fewer flights to face weather-related disruptions at Tallinn Airport in future

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo