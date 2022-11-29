Historians: Tartu's cathedral ruins provide introspection and meaning

Opinion
Tartu Cathedral.
Tartu Cathedral. Source: Kiur Kaasik
Opinion

Very little of Tartu's medieval architecture has survived, and places such as the ruins of the towering Tartu Cathedral provide an atmosphere for contemplation and meaning to an old and dignified city. Historians at Tartu University say that this legacy should not be given up carelessly.

Tartu Cathedral (Estonian: Tartu toomkirik) is Estonia and Latvia's largest medieval church and arguably Estonia's most significant one.

The construction of the cathedral's first structure began around 1225. During the three centuries that it served as a church, the construction was continuously enlarged. The main structure was completed in the 14th century, and the last important alterations occurred in the 15th and 16th centuries.

The Poles who seized Tartu in 1582 and the Jesuits who visited the city recorded seeing the cathedral as the most beautiful ecclesiastical structure in Rzeczpospolita (Poland). By that time, however, the church was already falling into decay. The last masses were probably held in Tartu Cathedral around 1565, when the last remaining clergymen of the cathedral were deported to Russia.

In the early 17th century, the Swedes planned to hold Lutheran services there, but this never happened. So the cathedral was a Catholic church for the duration of its use as a place of worship. However, the deteriorating cathedral and its surroundings continued to be used as a burial ground until the Great Northern War, which left the building in ruins for good.

Mihkel Mäesalu and Madis Maasing wrote at length about the history of Tartu Cathedral in their book "Tartu Cathedral. Cathedral. Library. Museum," which brings together the related research and provides an overview of the building's eight-century history.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:28

Rainer Saks: Ukraine needs air defenses more than it needs tanks

14:20

ERR in the US: Opinions divided on theoretical Ukraine-Russia peace talks

14:16

Video: Drawing artificial intelligence unlocks people's dreams

13:05

Historians: Tartu's cathedral ruins provide introspection and meaning

13:04

NATO cyberdefense exercise Cyber Coalition kicks off in Tallinn

12:35

Head of Estonia's FA: Skit satirizing me was well wide of the mark

12:33

Lauri Hussar: Keep asking MPs about Riigikogu 'protection money'

12:01

Estonia's €2 coins dedicated to Ukraine enter circulation Tuesday

11:52

City of Tallinn raising cultural workers' wages in 2023

11:40

Gallery: Estonian composer Tõnu Kõrvits wins in PÖFF main competition

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

27.11

Estonian bus driver killed, 26 Ukrainian troops injured in crash in Latvia

28.11

Russians Against War protest outside embassy in Tallinn

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

24.11

Apartment prices falling in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Õismäe

28.11

President signs election decree, warns against two-party battle

28.11

Nordic, Baltic foreign ministers on joint 'solidarity visit' to Kyiv Updated

28.11

Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart: Language Act amendment is electioneering

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: