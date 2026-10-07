Estonia might struggle to fill conscript ranks with men alone in the near future

Filling the required number of conscript positions with men alone could soon become difficult as the number of male births declines, Anu Rannaveski, director general of the Defense Resources Agency, said.

Rannaveski said the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces determines the number of conscripts each year. That figure, in turn, is based on the number of reservists needed. In recent years, the number of conscripts has ranged from around 3,600 to 3,800. Starting next year, up to 4,100 conscripts will be called up for military service.

According to Rannaveski, around 50 women enter military service each year. Women have been able to volunteer for military service since 2013 and the figure has generally remained at around 50 since then. "There have been a couple of years when there were 60 women and there have been years when there were 45, but it has remained at around 50," Rannaveski said. She added that women account for 1 to 2 percent of conscripts.

Conscript need must be met

Rannaveski noted that demographic trends show the number of boys being born is declining and the situation will get progressively worse. Rannaveski added that the Defense Forces will nevertheless have to find a way to reach the target of 4,100 conscripts.

In 2025, Estonia's total births came to 9,240, including 4,789 boys.

She explained that more than half of Estonian society currently has little opportunity to contribute to national defense. Rannaveski said women do have the option of entering military service, but they have to find the motivation to do so themselves. By contrast, the state actively reaches out to men, she noted.

Women can currently serve in a variety of units. "The concern that there are specific roles for women is certainly unfounded — women perform very well across the board," Rannaveski said.

Both men and women improve their physical abilities during military service. "When we talk about young men entering military service, only about a third meet the physical requirements that are actually needed," Rannaveski said.

She said that during military service, women want to have access to the same information as the rest of their unit. As a result, they stay in the same barracks and rooms as the men. "They use the lockers there to divide up the room and create some privacy for themselves," Rannaveski said. However, separate hygiene facilities are generally provided for women.

Changes in order

The director said that between 2035 and 2040, it will become difficult to fill the required number of conscript positions with young men alone. She added that in that case, a more compulsory system would have to be introduced.

Rannaveski said Estonia should develop a system that works for the country. She noted that in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, not all women are required to perform military service. "They have criteria: who is the most highly motivated and who has the knowledge, experience and skills that the Defense Forces need," she explained.

She noted she hopes Estonia will adopt a similar approach, adding that making military service mandatory for everyone would also not be a good fit as there would be more people than conscript positions.

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