Estonia to revoke draft dodgers' driver's licenses without court order

Young people who repeatedly fail to attend a medical examination after being summoned by the Defense Resources Agency could face financial penalties and ultimately lose their driver's licenses.

Undergoing a medical assessment at the Defense Resources Agency (KRA) is a prerequisite for entering compulsory military service and no one can be called up without completing it. Attendance at the assessment is therefore mandatory for anyone who receives a summons.

Under the current rules, if someone repeatedly fails to appear after receiving a summons, the KRA can issue an order or impose a coercive fine. If these measures prove ineffective, the agency can apply to an administrative court to have the conscript's driving privileges suspended.

Starting next year, the procedure will change and the KRA will no longer need to seek permission from an administrative court to suspend a person's driving privileges. Instead, the agency will be able to make the decision itself if the conscript has repeatedly ignored summonses for a medical examination, has been warned of the consequences and has received the warning.

Krismar Rosin, a communications adviser at the Defense Resources Agency, told ERR that the change is primarily procedural and formal, eliminating the judicial review currently required before a suspension can be imposed.

"The aim is to save the courts time," Rosin added.

Anneli Vilu, spokesperson for Tallinn's administrative and circuit courts, noted that applications from the KRA to suspend driving privileges are treated as urgent by the courts and must be resolved immediately.

"However, courts can ask conscripts about their position regarding the KRA application and generally do," Vilu said.

According to Vilu, some people mistakenly believe that paying a coercive fine releases them from their obligation to appear before the medical commission, but this is not the case.

"If a conscript fails to appear before the medical commission, a coercive fine is imposed to compel the person to fulfill their obligation, not as a substitute for appearing before the commission," Vilu emphasized.

Rosin noted that even under the current system, when courts grant the agency permission to suspend driving privileges, they do not make a substantive decision but merely verify that the legal requirements for granting permission have been met.

"So, broadly speaking, the only change is that this preliminary review will be eliminated," Rosin added, referring to the changes taking effect next year.

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