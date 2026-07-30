Estonian conscripts allowed to grow beards, but stubble still off‑limits

Conscripts in the Estonian Defence Forces are allowed to grow beards, as long as they keep them neatly groomed, the Chancellor of Justice and Defence Forces officials clarified after questions about uniform-wearing rules.

During a spring inspection visit to the Viru Infantry Battalion in Jõhvi, advisers from the Chancellor of Justice found that a question had surfaced among conscripts: are beards permitted or prohibited?

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise explained that the Commander of the Defence Forces has set appearance requirements in the uniform‑wearing regulations. According to the rules, a service member's haircut, beard and moustache must be well‑kept and must not interfere with safe daily service.

"Discussions with active‑duty personnel confirmed that a conscript may wear a beard. However, some conscripts believed beards were banned. Please clarify to conscripts that beard‑wearing is permitted under the conditions set out in the uniform regulations," Madise wrote.

Lieutenant Colonel Margus Mikk, commander of the Viru Infantry Battalion, replied on 28 July that beard‑wearing has never been prohibited in the unit.

"On the contrary — beard‑wearing is allowed under the uniform regulations, and the battalion veebel (EDF rank similar to Sergeant First Class in US army -ed.) has repeatedly explained this at formations," Mikk said.

Ülle Madise. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

He added that conscripts who wish to grow a beard must inform their immediate superior, and from the moment they begin growing it, they must maintain and trim it regularly. This requirement comes directly from the uniform rules, which state that a service member's haircut, beard and moustache must be groomed and ensure a neat military appearance.

In practice, one‑ or two‑day stubble is not permitted when the intent is simply to avoid shaving or bypass grooming requirements, Mikk noted. In such cases, conscripts are required either to shave properly or to grow and maintain a beard according to regulations.

The uniform‑wearing rules also state that if a service member's hair, beard or moustache is unkempt and makes handling equipment unsafe or restricts its use, a superior must order the service member to correct it.

Beards may not be worn tied or braided. Growth on the cheeks and neck must be trimmed. A beard may not cover insignia, badges or military decorations on the uniform in any position.

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