Legendary rockers ZZ Top to give first concert in Estonia for 30 years

ZZ Top.
ZZ Top. Source: Press materials.
Veteran U.S. rock act ZZ Top are to play at the Tartu Song Festival Grounds next June.

This is the first time in 30 years the band will have performed in Estonia, having appeared at the Rock Summer back in 1996.

The concert at the Tartu Song Festival Grounds (Tartu lauluväljak) takes place June 22, 2026.

Formed in Houston, Texas at the end of the 1960s, ZZ Top retained the same lineup of guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and bassist Dusty Hill for over half a century until Hill's death in 2021.

Famed for their sunglasses and lengthy beards (ironically with the exception of Beard himself) their blues rock, hard rock and Southern rock-style music frequently references their Texas lifestyles, in a whimsical way.

As well as commercial success with a string of albums including Eliminator (1983) and its follow-up, Afterburner (1985), the band is also noted for its live performances,

ZZ Top have released 15 studio albums and sold an estimated 50 million records, and were were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

After Hill's death and in line with his wishes, he was replaced by the band's longtime guitar technician Elwood Francis.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaspar Viilup

