Limp Bizkit's Tallinn concert cancelled

The Limp Bizkit concert scheduled to take place in Estonia in May 2026 has been canceled after frontman Fred Durst's pro-Russian comments resurfaced following the announcement.

The Baltic Live Agency canceled the event created on Facebook and posted a brief comment. "We inform you that due to circumstances beyond the organizer's control, the Limp Bizkit concert planned for May 31, 2026, is canceled. Our apologies!"

Ticket pre-sale was set to begin this Monday, but it was postponed with hopes for a new date.

The concert, announced on November 7, sparked significant reaction when it emerged that Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst had made statements supporting Russia's military campaigns.

Among other things, Durst has previously appeared on stage holding a sign reading "Crimea=Russia".

Following the announcement of the concert last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ERR that there is no place in Estonia for a supporter of an aggressor state.

"Estonia supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and the principle that every last centimeter of Ukrainian territory belongs to Ukraine," ministry media adviser Brita Kikkas told ERR News. She added that those backing an aggressor state likewise don't belong "in Estonia or in the Estonian cultural space."

The ministry has not provided any additional comment in response to ERR's follow-up inquiries this week.

The Baltic Live Agency said in a press release on November 7 that it was aware of Durst's views.

"The only way we can explain it is that at the time (until 2019), Fred Durst was married to a Russian Crimean woman and evidently living in a distorted information bubble," said the agency's media manager Gunnar Viese.

Putin 'a great guy'

Founded in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1994, Limp Bizkit became one of the most recognizable names in alternative metal in the early 2000s.

Lead singer Fred Durst was married for several years to Crimean-born Russian makeup artist Kseniya Beryazina. After Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, Durst praised Russian regime leader Vladimir Putin as "a great guy with clear moral principles and a nice person" and expressed interest in buying a house in Crimea.

Ukraine banned Limp Bizkit from performing there in 2015, following Durst's remarks and his display of the "CRIMEA = RUSSIA" flag.

In 2024, Durst wrote on popular Russian social media platform VKontakte that he missed his Russian fans and hoped to see them soon, Kroonika reports.

Limp Bizkit last performed in Lithuania in 2020. Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported that about 2,500 people attended the concert at a 20,000-seat stadium. Latvian organizers told Lithuanian media at the time that they were aware of Durst's past comments but said he had not made similar statements since 2015.

A week later, the band played a sold-out show in Latvia.

