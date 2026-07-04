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Tallinn bars concerts by covers artist linked to pro-Russian rapper

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Matvei Melnikov, aka MOT. Concerts due to take place in Tallinn featuring a local artist who covers MOT's material have been banned by the city government.
Matvei Melnikov, aka MOT. Concerts due to take place in Tallinn featuring a local artist who covers MOT's material have been banned by the city government. Source: Okras / Wikimedia Commons
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Authorities in Tallinn have banned concerts going ahead by a musician who performs cover versions of a rapper known to have taken a pro-Russian stance, Postimees reported.

Artemi Ivanov is a local performer who covers material by Russian rapper Matvei Melnikov, better known as MOT; Melnikov in 2018 was barred from entering Ukraine after repeatedly visiting occupied Crimea.

The Tallinn City Government said it concluded that, in the context of Russia's war of aggression, it was inappropriate for material by an artist of this kind to be performed on stage in the capital.

"Melnikov's song lyrics contain messages which are not appropriate in the context of the war. The district governments where Melnikov's concerts were due to take place – for example, in Pirita at 6 p.m. today (Friday – ed.) – asked for our position. After looking into the matter, we decided to deny the application for a public event permit. The Municipal Police Department will deliver the decision to the concert organizer," Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik (Center) said.

"I have not yet had the chance to verify it, but according to preliminary information, he is also banned from entering Latvia. At the beginning of 2024, he performed in St. Petersburg, and the performance appeared to contain messages supporting the Russian regime," Terik added, summing up that musicians who support Russia's invasion of Ukraine must not be given a platform to do so in Estonia.

As well as being due to perform in Pirita on Friday, Ivanov had an upcoming date booked in the Haabersti district, but city authorities have no intention of granting permits for these dates or any other gigs Ivanov may plan in Tallinn.

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