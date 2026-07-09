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Singer John Legend takes Tartu fans through his musical journey

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Twelve-time Grammy winner John Legend was in concert at the Tartu Song Festival Grounds on Wednesday.

The American singer-songwriter-musician showcased defining moments from throughout his career, performing songs that reflected his approach to songwriting, which he defines as "always a mix of autobiography, and I let the creative process take me wherever it wants to lead me. I want everything to feel authentic."

Legend segued between the piano, personal recollections and performances of his biggest hits, reflecting on a journey that has taken him from small church performances and studio sessions to stages around the world.

The support act was Estonian singer Anett, accompanied by guitarists Frederik Küüts and Johannes Laas.

Born John Roger Stephens in 1978 in Springfield, Ohio, John Legend started out as a session musician, playing on tracks by artists like Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys before breaking through with his 2004 debut album, "Get Lifted".

Following the success of "Get Lifted", Legend continued to create music defined by a blend of soul, R&B and pop.

Legend has also acted in film, Broadway and television, and is one of the few entertainers to have achieved coveted Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards (EGOT) status, a feat which he accomplished before he turned 40.

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