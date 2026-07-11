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Pärnu Music Festival opens with world premieres and international stars

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The XVI Pärnu Music Festival's opening day, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Brainchild of the Järvi conducting dynasty, the festival runs to July 18.
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The annual Pärnu Music Festival (Pärnu muusikafestival) began on Wednesday evening with a concert conducted by maestro Neeme Järvi. He and his two conductor sons, Kristjan and Paavo, will join others in leading performances throughout the 10-day event.

On Thursday, leading Estonian cellist Theodor Sink performed with the Järvi Academy Sinfonietta, made up of young professional Estonian musicians, under young conductors from the Järvi Academy's international conducting course. Among those conducting the concert was Estonian conductor Kaur Pennert.

On Friday, Kristjan Järvi and Nordic Pulse gave two "Solstice" concerts inspired by midsummer. At the heart of the program was Kristjan Järvi's "Midnight Sun," alongside works by Jean Sibelius (1865-1957) in a new interpretation by Nordic Pulse, Kristjan Järvi's band.

On Saturday, Paavo Järvi and the Estonian Festival Orchestra (Eesti Festivaliorkester), which Paavo founded, open with the world premiere of Tõnu Kõrvits's viola concerto "Salaaed" ("The Secret Garden"), featuring Berlin Philharmonic principal violist Amihai Grosz. On Sunday, Latvian soloists Kristīne and Margarita Balanas will perform Philip Glass's "Double Concerto for violin and cello" with the orchestra under Järvi.

Pianists Rudolf Buchbinder and Alice Sara Ott appear next Friday and Saturday (July 17 and 18) in Beethoven's Piano Concertos Nos. 1 and 3. The festival also presents world premieres by Estonian composers Liisa Hõbepappel (on Sunday, July 12) and Evelin Seppar (on Friday, July 17).

The Pärnu Music Festival's Young Talent program opens Tuesday. Founded by Paavo Järvi, it showcases emerging international soloists. The first performers with Paavo Järvi and the Estonian Festival Orchestra are violinist Paloma So, harpist Anaëlle Tourret and pianist Tähe-Lee Liiv.

On Monday, violinist Hans Christian Aavik returns with the chamber concert "Roots and Soundscapes." That evening, Henri Christofer Aavik conducts the world premiere of Märt-Matis Lill's flute concerto with the Pärnu City Orchestra, flautists Maarika Järvi and Monika Mattiesen.

Also on Monday, Pärnu's St. Elizabeth's Church hosts Järvi Academy student concerts during the day and a faculty concert in the evening.

The Järvi Academy concludes Wednesday with Triinu Piirsalu as soloist, conducted by young Academy conductors.

The Estonian Festival Orchestra's chamber gala takes place Thursday, July 16.

The XVI Pärnu Music Festival's official event site is here.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karmen Rebane

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