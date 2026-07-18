Estonian conductor Paavo Järvi to conduct at prestigious BBC Proms

Estonian conductor Paavo Järvi is to appear at this year's BBC Proms classical music festival next month.

Järvi, 63, a member of a famous conducting family, will take the podium at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, August 2.

He will conduct the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos in one of the great Romantic works: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D major.

The concert starts at 7.30 p.m. and will also see the world premiere of young British composer Dani Howard's Concerto for Brass, 'SIGNAL' c18' and Alexander Scriabin's Symphony No. 2 in C major.

More information is here.

Founded in 1895, the BBC Proms initially intended to bring classical music to a wider audience at affordable ticket prices. The term "Proms" comes from the word promenade, referring to open-air concerts of past centuries where audiences could walk around during performances. This tradition continues today, with standing-room tickets available alongside the regular seating.

Another Estonian conductor, Tõnu Kaljuste, conducted at last year's Proms as a part of Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday celebrations.

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