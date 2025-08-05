Gallery: Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir mark Arvo Pärt's 90th at BBC Proms

Famed Estonian composer Arvo Pärt's upcoming 90th birthday was marked at the prestigious BBC Proms festival last Thursday as conductor Tõnu Kaljuste and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir (Eesti Filharmoonia Kammerkoor) took the limelight at the Royal Albert Hall.

Making his Proms debut, Kaljuste said: "This concert is a sign that our own musical activity has reached a point where, in the year of Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday, there is interest in both us and in Arvo Pärt."

Works by Pärt which were performed included "Da pacem Domine", "Veni creator", with soprano Yena Choi, and "Magnificat" featuring soprano Annika Lõhmus.

Kaljuste also conducted works by Estonian composers Galina Grigorjeva and Veljo Tormis, and pieces by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) and Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750).

The live broadcast from London's Royal Albert Hall was hosted by Miina Pärn and can be listened to from the Klassikaraadio site until August 30 here. https://klassikaraadio.err.ee/1609750802/otseulekanne-bbc-proms-2025-eesti-filharmoonia-kammerkoor

Arvo Pärt turns 90 next month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!