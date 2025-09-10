X!

Arvo Pärt concerts across US to celebrate Estonian composer's 90th birthday

News
Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.
Estonian composer Arvo Pärt. Source: Eric Marinitsch
News

Estonia's first cultural attache in the U.S., Madli-Liis Parts, says composer Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday will be celebrated across America with concerts and special events.

Parts, who began her post in January, has spent her first eight months in New York navigating a whirlwind of cultural events while planning celebrations for one of Estonia's most famous composers.

In a couple of weeks, New York will welcome Estonian comic artist and illustrator Joonas Sildre to present his graphic novel "Between Two Sounds."

Based on years of research and consultation with Arvo and Nora Pärt themselves, "Between Two Sounds" traces Pärt's life and musical explorations from his childhood through 1980, when the composer's family was forced to flee Estonia.

Parts said Sildre will tour New York, Philadelphia and Washington before heading to San Diego and Los Angeles on the West Coast, officially kicking off Pärt's U.S. birthday celebrations.

The centerpiece of the festivities will be two evenings at Carnegie Hall on October 23 and 24, entirely devoted to Pärt's music. Performers include the Estonian Festival Orchestra conducted by Paavo Järvi, Hans Christian Aavik, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, conductor Tõnu Kaljuste and singer Maria Listra.

"[Events] like this may happen only once in a couple of decades — or not at all," Parts said, emphasizing the sheer scale of the event.

Tickets are already sold out. The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir's tickets, the cultural attache noted, were gone even before reaching public sale, with supporters and series subscribers getting advance access.

"That's why tickets never reached the general public, who were really hoping some would still be available," she added.

Parts stressed that private support is essential for top-level cultural work in the U.S. Organizations and artists invest heavily in maintaining loyal supporters, she explained, adding that she has been struck by the dedication she's witnessed firsthand.

"Supported collectives, concert halls and institutions are followed closely and attended regularly, creating a very beautiful relationship," she said.

Concerts featuring Pärt's works are taking place across the U.S. — back in May, Parts counted at least 50, though the number has likely grown.

New York sets the tempo

Reflecting on her first eight months on the job as Estonia's cultural attache, Parts described a busy, fast-paced schedule. She said New York's energy sets the tempo immediately, and promoting Estonian culture has absorbed that same momentum.

"When I looked over fall plans this spring, I realized that from early August to mid-December, I wouldn't get a moment to breathe," she admitted.

While New York's cultural scene can feel overwhelming at first, Parts noted that living there makes it easier to navigate.

"You realize that so much is happening each day that you can't experience it all anyway," she said, adding that working in the city, your daily rhythm adjusts.

"It's not actually that different from living in Tallinn or somewhere else in Estonia — sometimes you're just tired, sometimes you have more energy, and some days are easier, some harder," Parts explained.

Parts tries to attend a wide variety of events, exhibitions and theater performances. She also deliberately seeks out experiences she otherwise may not choose herself, adding that this helps her better understand both audience and cultural organizer perspectives.

For Arvo Pärt's milestone birthday, Americans will get to experience both the Estonian maestro's music and his story, featured in concerts and events from coast to coast.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:22

Indrek Kiisler: We need new politicians as badly as new teachers or doctors

14:44

Aimar Ventsel: On the fear of veganism

14:01

Madis Mihkels 87th in La Vuelta stage disrupted by pro-Palestine protests

13:27

Russian drones in Polish airspace highlight threat to all of Europe, says Estonian FM Updated

13:15

Estonia's reusable dishes deposit system confusing for customers

12:40

Paper: Wise founders Käärmann and Hinrikus still Estonia's wealthiest people

12:32

FM official: Russia aiming drones at NATO airspace would be a major escalation

12:05

Russian embassy hits out at Estonian 'desecration' of war graves

11:50

EDF commander: Unlikely Russian drone incursion in Polish airspace an accident

11:28

Highest number of electoral lists in Narva in 20 years at next month's elections

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.09

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs Updated

08.09

Captain of ship that ran aground in Tallinn was under influence of alcohol

09.09

Meteorologist: Estonia in for a warmer-than-average autumn

09.09

Media: German special forces inspect Estonian-run ship over espionage fears

09.09

Former Enefit Green CEO among suspects in buyback insider information leak case Updated

13:27

Russian drones in Polish airspace highlight threat to all of Europe, says Estonian FM Updated

09.09

Estonia's defense chief: Russia is no invincible larger-than-life behemoth

09.09

Estonian firm calls German espionage charges over impounded ship 'laughable'

09.09

Tallinn planning to establish 158-hectare nature reserve in Haabersti district

09:16

LSM: Estonian citizen detained in Latvia over migrants in Porsche 'wedding' car

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo