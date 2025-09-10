Arvo Pärt concerts across US to celebrate Estonian composer's 90th birthday

Estonia's first cultural attache in the U.S., Madli-Liis Parts, says composer Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday will be celebrated across America with concerts and special events.

Parts, who began her post in January, has spent her first eight months in New York navigating a whirlwind of cultural events while planning celebrations for one of Estonia's most famous composers.

In a couple of weeks, New York will welcome Estonian comic artist and illustrator Joonas Sildre to present his graphic novel "Between Two Sounds."

Based on years of research and consultation with Arvo and Nora Pärt themselves, "Between Two Sounds" traces Pärt's life and musical explorations from his childhood through 1980, when the composer's family was forced to flee Estonia.

Parts said Sildre will tour New York, Philadelphia and Washington before heading to San Diego and Los Angeles on the West Coast, officially kicking off Pärt's U.S. birthday celebrations.

The centerpiece of the festivities will be two evenings at Carnegie Hall on October 23 and 24, entirely devoted to Pärt's music. Performers include the Estonian Festival Orchestra conducted by Paavo Järvi, Hans Christian Aavik, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, conductor Tõnu Kaljuste and singer Maria Listra.

"[Events] like this may happen only once in a couple of decades — or not at all," Parts said, emphasizing the sheer scale of the event.

Tickets are already sold out. The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir's tickets, the cultural attache noted, were gone even before reaching public sale, with supporters and series subscribers getting advance access.

"That's why tickets never reached the general public, who were really hoping some would still be available," she added.

Parts stressed that private support is essential for top-level cultural work in the U.S. Organizations and artists invest heavily in maintaining loyal supporters, she explained, adding that she has been struck by the dedication she's witnessed firsthand.

"Supported collectives, concert halls and institutions are followed closely and attended regularly, creating a very beautiful relationship," she said.

Concerts featuring Pärt's works are taking place across the U.S. — back in May, Parts counted at least 50, though the number has likely grown.

New York sets the tempo

Reflecting on her first eight months on the job as Estonia's cultural attache, Parts described a busy, fast-paced schedule. She said New York's energy sets the tempo immediately, and promoting Estonian culture has absorbed that same momentum.

"When I looked over fall plans this spring, I realized that from early August to mid-December, I wouldn't get a moment to breathe," she admitted.

While New York's cultural scene can feel overwhelming at first, Parts noted that living there makes it easier to navigate.

"You realize that so much is happening each day that you can't experience it all anyway," she said, adding that working in the city, your daily rhythm adjusts.

"It's not actually that different from living in Tallinn or somewhere else in Estonia — sometimes you're just tired, sometimes you have more energy, and some days are easier, some harder," Parts explained.

Parts tries to attend a wide variety of events, exhibitions and theater performances. She also deliberately seeks out experiences she otherwise may not choose herself, adding that this helps her better understand both audience and cultural organizer perspectives.

For Arvo Pärt's milestone birthday, Americans will get to experience both the Estonian maestro's music and his story, featured in concerts and events from coast to coast.

