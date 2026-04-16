Arvo Pärt-inspired sound installation coming to New York City park

A sound installation inspired by Arvo Pärt and Louis Kahn opens April 29 in New York's Four Freedoms Park, turning the Roosevelt Island site into a moving soundscape.

The work, "Out of Silence," draws on Estonian composer Arvo Pärt's music and the park' design by Estonian-born American architect Louis Kahn, transforming the space into a moving sound experience built around voice, silence and presence.

Created by Finnish artist Hans Rosenström in collaboration with Estonian vocal ensemble Vox Clamantis, the installation, dedicated to Pärt's 90th birthday, unfolds through a network of hidden speakers that guide visitors as they move through the park.

Arvo Pärt Center CEO Anu Kivilo said the project reflects the composer's broad artistic influence.

"Pärt's music has inspired many artists from different artistic fields, and this project exemplifies this perfectly," she said.

Vision through improv

All sound material was recorded by Vox Clamantis at the center last October.

The ensemble's artistic director Jaan-Eik Tulve said the collaboration developed through improvisation.

"Hans conveyed his vision of the soundscape verbally, and we set about implementing it through improvisation," he said, recalling their work with Rosenström.

Four Freedoms Park, Roosevelt Island, New York. Source: Kenlarry(Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

He added that the process echoed Pärt's musical language.

"We agreed on a certain modality and the horizontal development of musical energy," he said. "The rest happened in the moment."

Belonging and solace

Estonian cultural attaché in the United States Madli-Liis Parts said the installation shows how Estonian music reaches audiences beyond traditional concert halls.

She said the Pärt-inspired installation "creates a unique meeting place between music, architecture and urban space, offering New York audiences the opportunity to experience his sound world directly and personally."

Curator Alina Girshovich said the work is designed as a space for reflection.

"Entering the installation evokes a sense of belonging and, much like Pärt's music and Kahn's architecture, offers a moment of solace within an often disconnected world," she said.

The 15-minute work will run hourly from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., remaining open at Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island through June 21.

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