Arvo Pärt Center's first Estonian music scholarship won by Pärt Uusberg

Composer Pärt Uusberg has won the first Arvo Pärt Center scholarship dedicated to creative artists in Estonian music.

Uusberg, known for choral music marked by simplicity, tenderness and emotional depth, has also composed orchestral works, ensemble music, piano pieces and film scores.

His choral works often feature texts by Estonian authors including Juhan Liiv, Viivi Luik and Karl Ristikivi, as well as liturgical texts, and have been included in several Estonian song festival and youth song festival programs.

In 2023, Uusberg was named ERR's Musician of the Year and honored by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia's annual Music Endowment awards for his work directing the XIII Youth Song Festival.

The Arvo Pärt Center Creative Residency program provides an inspiring environment to develop new work, including recording facilities and access to the center's programs as well as world-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt's own works.

Residencies last three to four weeks and cover travel, accommodation and a daily stipend.

This year's Creative Residency scholarship winners also include Lithuanian composer Justė Janulytė and Estonian children's author Liis Sein.

The program drew 430 applications from 60 countries.

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