Watch again and gallery: XIII Youth Song Festival 'Püha on maa'

The XIII Youth Song Festival concert "Püha on maa" ("Holy is the Land") is taking place in Tallinn this Sunday. The Song Festival Arch features 778 choirs and 23,139 singers and musicians. The choirs and bands taking part were instructed by 657 conductors.

The opening joint choir is made up of 362 choirs and 11,900 singers, while the final joint choir has 326 choirs and 10,700 singers.

In addition to the festival's art director Pärt Uusberg, the artistic team includes head of small children's choirs Maret Poll, head of children's choirs Ave Sopp, head of boys' choirs Kuldar Schütz, head of girls' choirs Aarne Saluveer, head of young men's choirs Kuno Kerge, head of mixed choirs Valter Soosalu, head of brass bands Riivo Jõgi and head of symphony orchestras Jüri-Ruut Kangur.

The XIII Youth Song Festival's music director is Kersti Seitam and director Uku Uusberg. The concert should end at around 9 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!