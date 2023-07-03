Preliminary data suggests Song Festival drew over 51,000 spectators

Initial data from the Song Festival Foundation suggests that the XIII Youth Song Festival "Püha on maa" catered to 51,000 on-site spectators on Sunday. The foundation said that ticket sales continued after the first heavy rain shower.

The Song Festival fire, first lit on an island in the Viitina Lake and taken all over Estonia, finally went out at the Song Festival Grounds at 9:323 p.m. on Sunday.

The XIII Youth Song Festival "Püha on maa" ("Sacred is the Land") saw the participation of 778 groups, 23,139 singers and musicians. The choirs and bands were instructed by 657 conductors. The opening joint choir was made up of 362 choirs and 11,900 singers and the final joint choir of 326 choirs and 10,700 singers. The festival's total performers numbered 31,415.

The next XXVII Song and XXI Dance Festival will be held in early July 2025.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

