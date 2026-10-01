Tartu plans new pedestrian and cycling bridge

The Tartu city government plans by the year 2030 to build the Tuglase light‑traffic bridge and the bicycle paths of the extension of Ujula tänav, which would form a bicycle‑path network connecting city districts.

The budget for the Tuglase bridge is calculated as €12 million and for the construction of new bicycle paths on Ujula tänav €1 million.

For financing the construction, support is requested to the extent of 70 percent from the climate ministry's measure for promoting a sustainable mobility environment. The construction of the light‑traffic bridge depends on receiving external funding and on its amount. For building the bridge and the bicycle path, the city wants also use money that was intended for bicycle paths on Lai and Tähe tänav.

The Tuglase light‑traffic bridge is planned on the extension of Tuglase tänav, and on the other side of the Emajõgi river it will be connected with the Ujula light‑traffic paths. The bridge is intended only for pedestrians and for bicycle and scooter riders. According to the initial plan, the new bridge is about 100 meters long and has a footpath and a bicycle path, which continues on the Supilinn side through the alley of Tuglase tänav and is connected with the recently completed main network of bicycle paths. The planned bridge would not disturb movement on the riverbanks nor interrupt the functioning of green and blue corridors.

Ujula tänav will be extended from the sandstone outcrop for 800 meters toward Kvissentali as a two‑way roadway, with footpaths and bicycle paths built at its edge.

Building the new bridge is necessary, considering both the continued growth of Kvissentali and the planning of the Uus‑Tähtvere residential area, said Tartu city government. After the development is completed, 1600–2000 new residents will live in the Uus‑Tähtvere area, and 22 new apartment buildings are being added to the growing Kvissentali area. When the new buildings are completed, the number of Kvissentali residents will increase to an estimated 3000–3500 people.

Without an additional river crossing, traffic load would increasingly concentrate in the city center, creating extra burden for the already car‑heavy bridges and streets.

The project for extending Ujula tänav improves the currently insufficient and indirect connection of the Kvissentali district with other districts of Tartu and creates better opportunities for using different modes of movement.

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