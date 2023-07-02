Gallery: Drone photos of the procession and XIII Youth Song Festival

News
Drone photos of the XIII Youth Song Festival procession and celebration.
Open gallery
26 photos
News

Photographer Kaupo Kalda has been busy since Sunday morning taking drone photos of the XIII Youth Song Festival procession and celebration at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn.

The Song Festival Grounds will host over 15,000 young singers and musicians. The festival's art director Pärt Uusberg said that the festival's program is based on Hando Runnel's poem "Valgust!" ("Light!").

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:42

Gallery: Drone photos of the procession and XIII Youth Song Festival

19:55

Photos: Yacht that went onto shallows washes ashore in Narva-Jõesuu

19:45

Gallery: XIII Youth Song Festival 'Püha on maa'

13:46

Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center to be run by Mati Lukas

13:27

ERR Ukraine: Every meter liberated means less fighting

13:09

Jaanus Purga and Peep Peterson candidates for Ida-Viru representative

11:14

Head of new association: Car owners have been squeezed for long enough

10:29

Tartu company to recycle cigarette butts

10:02

Ukrainian media: Slava Ukraini partner's offices searched in Lviv

01.07

Gallery: Youth Song and Dance Festival procession

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

01.07

Gallery: Youth Song and Dance Festival procession

30.06

Tallinn buys three hundred €5,000 shade trees

01.07

Watch again: Folk music celebration in Freedom Square in Tallinn

30.06

Watch again: First performance of Youth Dance Festival 'Bridges'

29.06

Song and Dance Festival ignites deep sense of Estonian identity

01.07

After losing Riigikogu election Stalnuhhin plans to teach Estonian in Narva

01.07

Riigikogu committee supports EU digital travel document

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: