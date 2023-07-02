Gallery: Drone photos of the procession and XIII Youth Song Festival

Photographer Kaupo Kalda has been busy since Sunday morning taking drone photos of the XIII Youth Song Festival procession and celebration at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn.

The Song Festival Grounds will host over 15,000 young singers and musicians. The festival's art director Pärt Uusberg said that the festival's program is based on Hando Runnel's poem "Valgust!" ("Light!").

