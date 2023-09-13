Annual Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

Opening of last year's Tallinn Festival of Wandering Lights.
Opening of last year's Tallinn Festival of Wandering Lights. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
This Thursday sees the start of the annual Tallinn Festival of Light, also known as the Wandering Lights Festival, now in its 19th year. The festival runs to Saturday and takes in several other locations across the capital in addition to its traditional home of Kadriorg Park.

The theme of this year's event, which either sees out summer or sees in fall depending on one's perspective, is "Colors of the Dark," Tallinn City Government says.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet  (Center) said that "The event, which began in Kadriorg Park, has expanded its horizons in recent years."

"This year, in addition to the Old Town and Pae Park, the festival will also reach Tondiraba Park, where it will kick off on September 14th. The program includes performances by roller skaters and fire artists, a light show with drummers, a unique horse ballet, and, of course, captivating light installations," Deputy Mayor Svet went on.

"Light Walks" (Valgus kõnnib) is Tallinn's largest festival of its kind, and has been taking place nearly 20 years.

Light installations and shows, and live music performances are to take place in all the parks mentioned.

Some highlights are as follows (events generally take place between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., Thursday to Sunday).

Thursday, September 14: Tondiraba Park

8:30 p.m. Opening and Precision Team Phoenix roller skaters' show at the Roller Skate Park, events run to beyond 11 p.m.

Friday, September 15: Tallinn Old Town

From 8.15 p.m. Viru Towers – LED and video show, and from 9 p.m. various events in the Danish King's Garden, the Harju Street Green Area and the Sõprus Cinema Square.

Saturday, September 16: Pae Park, Lasnamäe

8.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. Goltsman Ballet Studio – Horse ballet

Saturday, September 16: Kadriorg Park

8 p.m to 11 p.m. events at Kadriorg Art Museum and in the park, including at the Rose garden and Swan Pond.

At 8.30 p.m. at the Swan Pond a "singing fountains show with laser harp," takes place, featuring musician Tiit Kikas, and singer Elina Nechayeva

All events are free to enter.

Guests are advised to arrive on foot, by bicycle, or by public transport as the number of parking spaces is limited, and local residents kindly request that their peace be respected.

The official event website (in Estonian) is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

