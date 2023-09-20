Gallery: Tallinn Fringe Festival 2023 comes to an end

Tallinn Fringe Festival
The annual Tallinn Fringe Festival (TFF) wrapped up on Monday, bringing a month of a variety of different performances to a close.

The TFF is a non-curated event that follows the example set by the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which takes place every August alongside the main Edinburgh International Festival held in the Scottish capital.

This means the TFF program is put together by the performers and the venues they appear at.

This year's TFF was the seventh of its kind.

After an opening three-day series of performances in Tallinn's Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) attracted around 3,500 spectators, the 31-day festival brought 57 performers to the stage, across over 200 performances, viewed by around 5,500 people, ERR's Kultuur portal reports.

With a total of 8,500 visits, TFF this year attracted more festival-goers than the preceding two years.

Entrants in the Tallinn half-marathon which took place earlier in September also raised funds to support future TFF events.

Next year's TFF runs August 18 to September 18; some of the highlights of this year's festival can be seen in the gallery above.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Rasmus Kuningas

