This year's honey yield average, but very sweet due to drought

News
Karksi-Nuia Honey Festival. September 8-9, 2023
Open gallery
28 photos
News

While Estonia has seen what can be considered an average honey yield this year, dry summer conditions have led bees to produce very sweet honey. This Friday and Saturday, the small Southern Estonian city of Karksi-Nuia hosted its 15th Honey Festival.

Beekeepers aren't complaining about the yield, but 2023 has proven a fairly average year.

"There was a very long cold period this spring," Lääne-Viru County beekeeper Maire Valtin recalled. "Bee colonies developed gradually in our area, but once the colonies had grown large, a hot period followed. And nectar dries up when it's 30 degrees [Celsius] or more. And the [honey] harvest was practically through by July 20."

Legendary 85-year-old agricultural scientist Antu Rohtla has kept bees for more than 70 years already. He said that since this summer was very dry, this year's honey has a very low moisture content and is very sweet as a result.

"It has a moisture content of 16 percent; honey can actually have [a moisture content] of up to 19," Rohtla explained.

"The honey is thick — too thick," he continued. "And beekeepers here are lamenting that it doesn't really want to come out in honey extractors. You start spinning while [the honeycomb] is still fresh from the hive, but as soon as it stops for half a day or a day, you won't be getting any more honey out of that honeycomb — that's how thick it is. The honey must be very sweet this year."

Estonian Beekeepers Association chief Aleksander Kilk said that Estonia has no problem recruiting new beekeepers, but acknowledged that what puts a damper on job satisfaction is the ever-increasing cost price of honey production in light of selling prices that haven't gone up in a decade.

"So for quite a few beekeepers, it's a question of either viability or whether or how, and at what capacity to continue," Kilk said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:42

Gallery: Thousands take part in annual street picnic in Kuressaare

14:07

Gallery: Center Party holding extraordinary congress in Paide Updated

13:54

This year's honey yield average, but very sweet due to drought

09.09

Culture minister: Engagement with events one way to achieve integration

09.09

Estonian government approves EU maritime safety package

09.09

Uganda's Ali Chebures victorious in Tallinn half-marathon

09.09

ERR visits front-line Ukrainian medical station

09.09

Minister to UN chief: Concessions to Russia encourage its aggression

09.09

Eneli Jefimova qualifies for 200-meters junior world championships final

09.09

Narva city council chair, deputy chair both step down

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.09

Aivo Peterson charged with treason

08.09

Estonia agrees to alleged crypto currency scammers' US extradition

09.09

NATO Baltic Sea naval exercise underway, based on repelling Russian attack

09.09

Tallinn Marathon brings weekend traffic disruption to capital

09.09

Uganda's Ali Chebures victorious in Tallinn half-marathon

09.09

US military personnel permanently based in Estonia now number around 600

08.08

Gallery: Exhibition 'Bygone' opens in Soviet-era Tallinn Linnahall

08.09

Live Nation promoter: Summer concerts exceeded all expectations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: