Station Narva attracted over 4,000 festival-goers

The Station Narva festival held last weekend attracted over 4,000 attendees to the eastern border town, almost double last year's figure.

The festival ran for the sixth time, from Thursday, September 7 to Sunday, September 10, with the precise attendance being set at 4,032 over the four days, organizers say. This compares with 2,222 last year, and 2,297 in 2021.

Twenty acts appeared, both domestic and Estonian, while public opinion discussions, art exhibitions, performance art and more accompanied the main event.

The next Station Narva festival is due to run September 5 to 8, 2024.

