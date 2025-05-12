Tommy Cash and nublu among first acts announced for 2025 Station Narva festival

Estonian Eurovision star Tommy Cash is among the first performers announced for the 2025 Station Narva music and city culture festival. Also on the bill will be hip-hop star nublu, whose hit "für Oksana" is now well established as the unofficial anthem of Narva.

This year's Station Narva festival will take place from September 4-7. Over the course of the festival, performers from Estonia and abroad will perform in the city's historic Hermann Castle as well as at other stages throughout Narva.

Fresh from his performance in Narva on Europe Day (May 9), hip-hop star nublu will return to Station Narva in September with a set blending his latest hits alongside mega-hit "für Oksana," which has by now long been established as Narva's unofficial anthem.

Vaiko Eplik and his supergroup Eliit will deliver a captivating performance featuring compositions from their recent album "Lähen müüjaks," based on the works of celebrated Estonian poetess Betti Alver, alongside Eplik's timeless classics that have become part of Estonia's musical canon.

Jazz luminary Tõnu Naissoo takes Narva with his new group, Naissoo Freeform Quintet. Audiences can anticipate an electrifying fusion masterclass blending free jazz, funk and psychedelia from the ensemble's critically acclaimed last year's debut album.

INGA, who honored legendary Estonian singer Jaak Joala's legacy alongside Ott Lepland at the Station Narva 2023 opening concert, returns to the border town showcasing her boldly reinvented image and R&B and house-infused soundscapes.

Danish outfit Efterklang, having enchanted audiences with numerous sold-out performances in Estonia's capital Tallinn over the years, will make their Narva debut. Their chamber pop balladry and sophisticated electronica have garnered international acclaim, with Pitchfork declaring their work contains "moments worthy of the world's most powerful pop ensemble."

The festival kicks off on Thursday, September 4, with a free concert from award-winning vocal sextet Estonian Voices. Additional performers and the complete Station Narva program are set to be revealed throughout the summer.

More information about Station Narva can be found here.

