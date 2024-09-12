Gallery: Station Narva festival draws attendance of nearly 4,500

News
Station Narva 2024. September 5-8, 2024.
Open gallery
42 photos
News

Held September 5-8, the seventh music and city festival Station Narva in Northeastern Estonia attracted 4,482 visits over four days.

Last year, Station Narva attendance broke the 4,000 mark with 4,032 visits, up from 2,222 in 2022. This year's total attendance topped the 2023 festival's by 450.

Helen Sildna, founder and director of Station Narva, was delighted to see that over seven years' time, the city and people of Narva have really embraced the annual festival.

"Local musicians, artists, hotels, caterers, service providers, co-organizers, volunteers and the city's welcoming residents all contribute to the success of the festival," she acknowledged. "A youth lab team also contributed to the organization, and we achieved a recent years' record in ticket sales. This gives us faith that Station Narva has a future."

This year's Station Narva kicked off at Narva Castle's Rondeel Gallery with the public BAZAR discussion "I Feel (Un)Safe," which focused on the importance of safe harbors, both globally and at the local community and individual levels.

Highlights of the festival included free city stage concerts including Puuluup and NOEP at the Western Yard at Narva Castle and Alika and the Narva Estonian High School Band (NERG) band in the school courtyard, as well as the traditional Narva-style breakfast at the VitaTiim informal learning center.

Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova, director of the festival's music program-hosting Narva Museum, said that Station Narva brings a European metropolitan atmosphere to the border city.

"Station Narva is always more than just a brilliant event of the music world and a festival showcasing celebrities, although that's no doubt important,"  Smorževskihh-Smirnova said. "Station Narva is an entire universe – it's filled with tons of positive emotions and gives Narva residents and visitors a great opportunity to build bridges where it seems impossible to do so. Station Narva brings a creative, intellectual and cultural environment to the border city – the kind that European cities thrive in."

This year's festival lineup included performances at the historic Narva Castle and Art Club Ro-Ro by English space rock legends Spiritualized and grime pioneer Flowdan, Ukrainian folktronica band Go_A as well as Estonia's own Singer Vinger, playing their first ever gig in Narva.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:00

Estonia's first ever illustration festival set for Tartu this Satuday

17:33

Tartu and Lviv become sister cities

17:25

Education minister: Hobby education funding to be cut

16:57

Michal: Salary fund tax no longer government's favored option

16:26

Gallery: President of Estonia Alar Karis visits Ukraine Updated

16:22

Competition Authority clears Enefit Power of market violations

15:51

Daniil Glinka through to last 16 at ITF tournament in France

15:26

Wood industry union and employers' confederation critical of draft climate law

14:49

Culture ministry to make 4 percent across-the-board cuts next year

14:13

Deputy mayor wants to pause reconstruction of Tallinn's Ristiku tänav

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

Two Estonian cats title among most beautiful cats in the world

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.09

Tallinn to invest €100 million in public transport

11.09

Interior ministry: Patriarch Kirill's words threaten Estonia's security

11.09

Reader question: Why do jellyfish wash up on Estonia's shores in early fall?

11.09

Network fee hike to fall disproportionately on those who consume less electricity

12:23

Telia to switch to rental-only internet routers

11.09

Estonian government bonds four times oversubscribed Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo