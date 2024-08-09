UK grime trailblazer Flowdan to play Station Narva

A member of British trip hop legends Massive Attack is unable to take part in next month's Station Narva festival.

Daddy G has had to cancel due to touring commitments, while DJ Queen Bee, also associated with Massive Attack, will now not be appearing either, for the same reason.

The good news is that producer, rapper Grammy Award-winner and grime pioneer Flowdan is appearing at Station Narva, which runs the weekend of September 5-8.

Flowdan himself will appear at midnight on the Saturday, on the Narva Museum north courtyard on the Saturday, September 7.

Born Marc Veira, Flowdan hails from East London and is a prominent figure in modern electronic music.

He is also the first British rapper to win a Grammy Award.

His distinctive flow and production style create dance floor anthems packed with dark bass lines, drawing from interfaces of a variety of styles of music including ragga, dubstep and drum and base, as well as grime.

He is a founding member of the grime group Roll Deep, formed over 20 years ago, while his first solo album, "Original Dan," came out in 2009.

Flowdan has collaborated extensively with dub and dancehall producer The Bug and achieved explosive success last year with the track "Rumble," produced alongside Skrillex and Fred Again.

Gold-certified collaborations with Chase & Status, Sammy Virji, and Effy followed, topped off with this successful year's Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Recording awarded in May – with another four months of the year to go.

The Narva Museum schedule, September 6-7, is also to feature acts like orchestral rock giants Spiritualized, Ukrainian Eurovision-representing electro-folk group Go_A, contemporary music star Belle Chen, fantasy pop artist Kate NV, Puuluup – one half of this year's Estonian Eurovision entry – and other Estonian acts including Noep, Maria Kallastu and the Eesti Elektroonilise Muusika Seltsi Ansambel.

The museum's indoor spaces and exhibitions will remain open to festival-goers until late into the night.

The festival's lineup is still not finalized and is expected to be expanded next week, while the Ro-Ro club music program is due to be announced then too.

