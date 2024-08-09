Gallery: Art tour takes visitors to explore Southern Estonia's periphery

News
The Route Diverse art tour. Summer 2024.
Open gallery
59 photos
News

Part of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 program, the Route Diverse art tour transports participants by dedicated tour bus to several locations in Southern Estonia where art exhibitions are typically few and far in between, allowing them to explore what life is like in some of the country's peripheral regions.

"This experiential art experience will lead you to explore nature along the Southern Estonian border as well as the extremes of being human – be it our relationship with non-human beings, the supernatural or our own neighborhood," said Route Diverse artistic director Helena Krinal.

The excursion takes participants to three diverse exhibition sites, but the bus ride itself also makes up part of the art tour.

"Acclaimed Latvian performance artist Laima Jaunzema has designed both the interior of the bus as well as the time spent in it, turning the bus into an exciting character," Krinal described. "And so the bus ride isn't merely going from point A to point B, but rather a full-fledged part of the artistic program."

The three and a half hour journey begins at Valga Railway Station and continues to Ähijärve, where a landscape installation by Jane Remm in Karula National Park invites you to experience what non-human creatures – birds, insects, fish – call home. Visitors have the chance to crawl into human-sized nests and burrows and see the world from a different perspective.

From there, the art bus travels on to Hargla Community Cultural Center, where American artist Patrick Tubin McGinley's sound installation, inspired by the stories of people of various backgrounds living in Southern Estonia and their encounters with the supernatural and unexplained, opens portals into other dimensions.  Here, suris of Koikküla encounter the souls of Ghanaian ancestors, a Roma grandmother and many more.

Finally, the art tour makes its way back to Valga Railway Station, where a light installation by Barbara Lehtna considers how to live in a city where, statistically speaking, nobody wants to live. This installation is influenced by the artist's nearly 20 years of personal experience with the Southern Estonian border city of Valga, and is based on interviews conducted by approaching strangers at playgrounds, cafes, the railway station and elsewhere.

Click here for more information about the Route Diverse art tour.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:46

UK grime trailblazer Flowdan to play Station Narva

09:57

Ministries will not share detailed austerity plans before government approval

09:28

Tallinn's Peterburi tee improvements coming, much depends on city budget

08:39

Statistics: Estonian trade deficit up €20 million on year to June

08:12

Ministry plans to slash number of lifetime achievement awards given out

08:03

Gallery: Art tour takes visitors to explore Southern Estonia's periphery

07:41

Estonian e-residents' firms will also have to pay new corporate income tax

08.08

Government still lacks unified stance on Tallinn Hospital construction

08.08

Flydubai cancels planned new Tallinn-Dubai route

08.08

ERK formally registers as party

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

08.08

Major investors leaving Estonian stock market with no plans to return

08.08

Authorities aim to solve mystery of the Pikakari beach metallic debris

08.08

Flydubai cancels planned new Tallinn-Dubai route

08.08

Aliens Act amendments to make it harder to bring foreign labor into Estonia

08.08

Estonian car rental startup ends up owing hundreds of investors

08.08

Estonia-Russia border crossings start preparations for full customs checks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo