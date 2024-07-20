Four art residents explore hidden history of South Estonia

News
Juss Heinsalu, a ceramic artist participating in the second residency, at Maajaam.
Juss Heinsalu, a ceramic artist participating in the second residency, at Maajaam. Source: Maanus Kullamaa // Tartu 2024
News

The third MagiC Carpets art residency continues to explore theme of "bodiliness," with the artists involved invited to make use of the City of Tartu's archives in order to engage with the oral and written histories of Southern Estonia.

One of the artists in residence this year is Vaim Sarv, who will interact with Tartu's folk song archives and conduct interviews with runo song practitioners during hsi project.

"During the residency, I will explore how the Finno-Ugric folk song tradition, or regilaul, has been influenced by Eurocentric nationalistic efforts," said Sarv. "My goal is to decolonize the oral tradition and restore its pagan roots."

All the artists will meet with a range of archivists and singers to learn about the living traditions and rituals specific to Southern Estonia and their performers.

Doing so creates opportunities to conceptualize a "living archive" through artistic expression. The residency concludes with a public event on October 20 at Tartu's Aparaaditehas and its surroundings, during which the residents will present their working process and the final results of their projects.

MagiC Carpets is an international art project supported by Creative Europe and led by the Kaunas Biennial. More than 20 different organizations from all over Europe participate in it, including Tartu 2024 from Estonia.

Artist Vaim Sarv's project aims to explore the decolonization of the Estonian runo song. Source: Private collection

In 2024, MagiC Carpets will culminate on October 18 in Tartu, with the opening of the major exhibition "Superorganism." On this occasion, the most exciting artworks created in the various residencies will be showcased in the galleries of the Tartu's Aparaaditehas. "Superorganism" will also host an interdisciplinary symposium for artists and curators from all over Europe.

More information about the MagiC Carpets event in Tartu is available here.

More information about the "Superorganism" exhbition and symposium is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:59

Four art residents explore hidden history of South Estonia

14:28

Jacob Collier to ERR: Music is the best language to translate life into emotion

13:45

RMK using helicopters and AI to map out storm and beetle damage in forests

12:51

Gallery: 2024 Punk & Rock Festival takes place in Tartu

12:08

Estonian opposition parties critical of new coalition agreement

11:15

Estonian sprinter Miia Ott wins U-18 bronze in Slovakia

10:23

Experts: Variety in diaspora speech shows Estonian language is alive and well

09:22

Borrell: Estonia a role model for EU and NATO countries on defense spending

08:25

Michal: Ministry leaders told to make cutbacks probably had a sleepless night

07:53

Suspected cholera case not confirmed by Health Board lab tests

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.07

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

19.07

Some Estonian university programs receive only 1 applicant for next academic year

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.07

Tallinn tram services to restart in August

18.07

Tallinn testing cooling centers to prepare for future heatwaves

19.07

EDF colonel: Russia's Kronstadt naval parade canceled

19.07

Electricity may cost up to 3 percent more after European grid synchronization

12:08

Estonian opposition parties critical of new coalition agreement

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo