Four art residents explore hidden history of South Estonia

The third MagiC Carpets art residency continues to explore theme of "bodiliness," with the artists involved invited to make use of the City of Tartu's archives in order to engage with the oral and written histories of Southern Estonia.

One of the artists in residence this year is Vaim Sarv, who will interact with Tartu's folk song archives and conduct interviews with runo song practitioners during hsi project.

"During the residency, I will explore how the Finno-Ugric folk song tradition, or regilaul, has been influenced by Eurocentric nationalistic efforts," said Sarv. "My goal is to decolonize the oral tradition and restore its pagan roots."

All the artists will meet with a range of archivists and singers to learn about the living traditions and rituals specific to Southern Estonia and their performers.

Doing so creates opportunities to conceptualize a "living archive" through artistic expression. The residency concludes with a public event on October 20 at Tartu's Aparaaditehas and its surroundings, during which the residents will present their working process and the final results of their projects.

MagiC Carpets is an international art project supported by Creative Europe and led by the Kaunas Biennial. More than 20 different organizations from all over Europe participate in it, including Tartu 2024 from Estonia.

Artist Vaim Sarv's project aims to explore the decolonization of the Estonian runo song. Source: Private collection

In 2024, MagiC Carpets will culminate on October 18 in Tartu, with the opening of the major exhibition "Superorganism." On this occasion, the most exciting artworks created in the various residencies will be showcased in the galleries of the Tartu's Aparaaditehas. "Superorganism" will also host an interdisciplinary symposium for artists and curators from all over Europe.

More information about the MagiC Carpets event in Tartu is available here.

More information about the "Superorganism" exhbition and symposium is here.

