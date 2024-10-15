X!

International art exhibition 'Superorganism' to open in Tartu this week

News
Artist Vaim Sarv's project aims to explore the decolonization of the Estonian runo song.
Artist Vaim Sarv's project aims to explore the decolonization of the Estonian runo song. Source: Private collection
News

This Friday (October 18) sees the opening of the major exhibition "Superorganism" at Tartu's Aparaaditehas, with the most exciting artworks created during the third MagiC Carpets art residencies set to be showcased. "Superorganism" will also host an interdisciplinary symposium for artists and curators from all over Europe.

Superorganism is an international exhibition, symposium, and storybook event curated by 17 European cultural organizations. It delves into the concept of the superorganism, exploring the balance between individual and collective existence, and its implications for society and the environment. The exhibition showcases diverse artworks by 25 emerging artists, including photography, installations, performances, and videos.

The "Symposium in Three Acts" delves into the philosophical, social, and ecological dimensions of the superorganism concept through interactive workshops, discussions, and performances. The storybook documents the journey of artists, curators, and communities, reflecting on our time, space, and the art world.

Superorganism finds its home within the walls of Aparaaditehas, a former factory transformed into a vibrant cultural hub. The exhibition will be housed in various galleries and public spaces throughout the building, inviting visitors to explore a metaphoric superorganism and engage with artworks that explore the dynamics of co-existence, sustainability, human rights, and the ongoing negotiation between unity and individuality.

The concept of Superorganism was first introduced in the "Magic Carpets" platform in 2019 by partner LAB852 from Zagreb (Croatia).

More information including the full program is available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15.10

Justice chancellor: Competition Authority at fault in Elektrilevi case

15.10

Estonian artist Kristina Õllek completes residency program in Gateshead, UK

15.10

International art exhibition 'Superorganism' to open in Tartu this week

15.10

Gallery: Dozens of Tallinn's best-known buildings welcome visitors for 2024 Open House

15.10

Documentary filmed in Estonia about abducted Ukrainian children premieres in US

15.10

Kaja Kallas to have nine-member cabinet as European Commission vice-president

15.10

Temporary traffic changes in place on Tartu's Riia tänav Wednesday evening

15.10

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

15.10

Tallinn to open new municipal school

15.10

Research institutions see threat to academic freedom in new bill Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.10

Ministry looking to limit access to Estonian e-residency

15.10

AirBaltic small shareholder looking to buy Estonia's Nordica

15.10

EU member states immigration policies may raise arrivals at Estonia's borders

15.10

Rapid world market coffee price hike reaches Estonian stores

15.10

Studded winter tires can be used on Estonia's roads from Tuesday

15.10

Tallinn renames Lasnamäe's Moskva puiestee

14.10

Estonia may limit data retention obligation to specific areas, groups

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo