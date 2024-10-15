International art exhibition 'Superorganism' to open in Tartu this week

This Friday (October 18) sees the opening of the major exhibition "Superorganism" at Tartu's Aparaaditehas, with the most exciting artworks created during the third MagiC Carpets art residencies set to be showcased. "Superorganism" will also host an interdisciplinary symposium for artists and curators from all over Europe.

Superorganism is an international exhibition, symposium, and storybook event curated by 17 European cultural organizations. It delves into the concept of the superorganism, exploring the balance between individual and collective existence, and its implications for society and the environment. The exhibition showcases diverse artworks by 25 emerging artists, including photography, installations, performances, and videos.

The "Symposium in Three Acts" delves into the philosophical, social, and ecological dimensions of the superorganism concept through interactive workshops, discussions, and performances. The storybook documents the journey of artists, curators, and communities, reflecting on our time, space, and the art world.

Superorganism finds its home within the walls of Aparaaditehas, a former factory transformed into a vibrant cultural hub. The exhibition will be housed in various galleries and public spaces throughout the building, inviting visitors to explore a metaphoric superorganism and engage with artworks that explore the dynamics of co-existence, sustainability, human rights, and the ongoing negotiation between unity and individuality.

The concept of Superorganism was first introduced in the "Magic Carpets" platform in 2019 by partner LAB852 from Zagreb (Croatia).

More information including the full program is available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!