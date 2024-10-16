Rõuge Municipality locals open home saunas to visitors this Saturday

On Saturday, October 19, home saunas across Rõuge Municipality in South Estonia will be open for guests to come along and share the experience with local families.

The event provides a great opportunity for visitors to learn about the sauna practices and customs of families from the region as well as simply enjoy the sauna experience.

According to a press release, what makes a visit to the sauna especially nice is, above all, having a sauna together with the family.

The event is open for anyone to attend, though prior registration is necessary for many of the saunas by calling the family whose sauna it is or organizer Eda Veeroja directly.

Some saunas will be open on a rolling basis and for walk-ins without the need for prior reservation. An interactive map of these saunas will also appear online here no later than October 15.

The full list of home saunas that plan to be open for the event can be viewed online here.

More information is available here and here,

