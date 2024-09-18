Estonians join people from round the world in Facebook sauna photos record

Estonian sauna aficionados have been heavily involved in a recent, fairly specific Guinness Book of Records entry for "largest number photos of people in saunas uploaded to Facebook in an hour," Maaleht reports .

The event coincided with international sauna day back on June 8, and of 3,909 photos uploaded to a specially created Facebook page, 3,602 met Guinness' strict criteria – since the record was the first of its kind, this was "enough," though the hope is that it will become a regular tradition and that numbers will grow.

The dedication of sauna enthusiasts from both Estonia and Finland, the home of the sauna, has finally paid off, as shared by one of the event organizers, Visit Estonia.

PR consultant Laura Käesel meanwhile said: "The Guinness World Record process was overseen by an official representative; additionally three experts also reviewed the photos to document each post and ensure it met the requirements."

The event spread much further afield than the democratic countries of the northeastern Baltic, with photos arriving from all over the world – nearly 50 countries, including even from Thailand, Australia, and several countries in South America and Africa.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given its own culture, Sauna culture has been gaining popularity in Japan over the last decade too, and many photo entries came from that country also.

Anneli Lepp, a tourism director at Visit Estonia, said although there have been various sauna-related records set before, no one has ever attempted a group sauna event on that scale.

Organizers say they hope to top the record in future. Source: Visit Estonia Facebook page.

Organizers also said they are already considering attempting to break the record once again next year, and hope to continue promoting the new tradition, including internationally.

"One thing is certain – sauna culture is alive and well, and it has much more to offer in the future," Lepp said

International Sauna Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of June, with participation growing more each year, particularly in Estonia, while 2024 also marks the beginning of Estonia's sauna century.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!