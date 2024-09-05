Architecture historian sees untapped Linnahall sports center potential

Discussions on the future of Tallinn's iconic Linnahall have more recently tended to increasingly focused on cultural activities which might take place there.

There has also long been talk of transforming the facility into a conference center. Historically speaking, however, it has also served as a significant sports venue, so could successfully fulfill this role again in the future.

Architectural historian Grete Tiigiste recently defended her master's thesis at the University of Tartu, in which she examined those buildings built for the 1980 Moscow Olympics, which have significantly altered Tallinn's cityscape – Tallinn hosted the sailing events for those games, and the Olümpia Hotel is another example of structures built specifically for that purpose.

The Linnahall was originally named the V.I. Lenin Palace of Culture and Sports,

Speaking to Vikerraadio broadcast "Spordipühapäev," Tiigiste said "When the Linnahall was planned, the role of sports was actually more important than concert activities,"

Tiigiste also works as a curator and program director at the Museum of Estonian Architecture (Arhitektuurimuuseum).

"There were ideas for a boxing arena, and the stage was supposed to be able to convert into a basketball court," she said of options for the future use of the Linnahall.

"Many ideas were considered. But the building primarily served as a facility for ice hockey and ice sports. In my opinion, Tallinn currently lacks a proper ice hall for residents and athletes but wh

The Linnahall has long been dilapidated, though many feel it has potential. Source: Shameema Binte Rahman

ich is centrally located and well-placed."

Tiigiste continued: "It should be accessible to both amateur and recreational athletes, as well as to tourists. Professionals could also train there. If the Linnahall is ever brought back into use, the sports aspect should remain fully intact."

One of the locations originally proposed for the construction of what is now the Linnahall was near the current Kalev central stadium on Juhkentali. "The argument was that it should be built there because the Linnahall was supposed to have a sporting character," the architectural historian noted.

"This has been key throughout Linnahall's history, and I believe that if anything ever happens with the building in the future, sports will definitely remain part of it, and the hall will function as it was originally intended."

Although the future of the Linnahall has been a topic of discussion for many years, it has been unused for 15 years. Various ideas have been proposed. "Personally, as someone who studies this field, I don't think a conference center is the best solution. There are two key aspects: one is culture, and the other is very much sports," said Tiigiste.

"In addition to the ice sports mentioned, the Linnahall is located close to the sea, a feature that hasn't been utilized at all so far. People are already swimming there, which works quite well, but we could create open-water swimming courses or even outdoor pools."

"If such functions were added to the Linnahall in the future, it would further activate the building, spark interest among locals, athletes, and even foreign visitors arriving by sea, who would see the exciting activities happening and want to participate," she added.

"Our neighbor Helsinki has done quite well in this regard. They have various seaside sauna complexes where people can engage in open-water swimming, and so on. Why not aim for the same in Tallinn? I think it would be a very smart solution."

Tiigiste also said that we could take other inspiration from Estonia's neighbors tot he north.

"Tallinn's Linnahall could serve the residents in a similar way to Helsinki's Oodi Central Library, which offers an egalitarian space where everyone can come and enjoy something."

"And most important, people wouldn't always have to pay for something. We have the Linnahall, its internationally renowned for its form and presence. Why not adapt and repurpose it?"

