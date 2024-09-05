Estonian handball championship to be one team short this season

News
Estonian Meistriliiga handball match featuring Viljandi HC and Mistra.
Estonian Meistriliiga handball match featuring Viljandi HC and Mistra. Source: Karl-Fredy Kruup/Eesti Käsipalliliit
News

This year's Estonian top flight handball Meistriliiga championship will feature one fewer team than last season, with the medals being contested between five clubs.

Two clubs which competed last season, SK Tapa and HC Tallinn, will not be taking part this year, though a new team, HC Viimsi/Alexela, has joined the league, bringing the net loss to one.

The competition will also feature HC Kehra/Horizon Pulp & Paper, Viljandi HC, Mistra, as well as reigning champions Põlva Serviti.

Viljandi HC, Põlva Serviti, and Mistra are also competing in the third-tier European competition, the EHF European Cup, this season, as well as in the domestic league and the Baltic states league.

The competition format sees the five teams playing each other four times, followed by semifinals and placement matches in the spring.

As with last season, some matches will count towards both the national league and the Baltic Handball League standings.

The national league season starts Sunday, September 8, when the local team in Viljandi faces Mistra. This match will also count towards the Baltic League standings.

Three days later, on September 11, HC Kehra will take on Põlva Serviti at home.

After a brief pause the season resumes in late September/early October.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:33

Electricity prices fall after Estlink 2 connection returns

16:17

Bill: Ending stay-at-home parents' health insurance in line with new family model

16:16

Government to cut political parties' state funding

15:58

Estonia's motocross riders look forward to top race in England

15:17

airBaltic IPO process meets with controversy in Latvia

14:53

Party chiefs talk state budget cuts, pensions, Ukraine funding

14:47

Kaja Kallas' road to becoming the best-known Estonian

14:42

Jaanus Karilaid: The Reform Party's moldy rhetoric no longer acceptable

14:01

Estonian handball championship to be one team short this season

13:41

Estonian men's tennis team to face Uzbekistan in Davis Cup

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

airBaltic to open five new connections from Tallinn next summer

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.09

Experts: Traffic in Tallinn comparable to Western Europe in the 1970s

04.09

How did a man from Estonia become a valuable prisoner for the Kremlin?

04.09

Persisting heat in Estonia could set new temperature records this week

08:45

Rapid price increase in Estonia sends people ordering from Asian online stores

03.09

Tallinn public transport network set for further updates this fall

04.09

Retirement age to grow by one month in 2027

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo