Estonian handball championship to be one team short this season

This year's Estonian top flight handball Meistriliiga championship will feature one fewer team than last season, with the medals being contested between five clubs.

Two clubs which competed last season, SK Tapa and HC Tallinn, will not be taking part this year, though a new team, HC Viimsi/Alexela, has joined the league, bringing the net loss to one.

The competition will also feature HC Kehra/Horizon Pulp & Paper, Viljandi HC, Mistra, as well as reigning champions Põlva Serviti.

Viljandi HC, Põlva Serviti, and Mistra are also competing in the third-tier European competition, the EHF European Cup, this season, as well as in the domestic league and the Baltic states league.

The competition format sees the five teams playing each other four times, followed by semifinals and placement matches in the spring.

As with last season, some matches will count towards both the national league and the Baltic Handball League standings.

The national league season starts Sunday, September 8, when the local team in Viljandi faces Mistra. This match will also count towards the Baltic League standings.

Three days later, on September 11, HC Kehra will take on Põlva Serviti at home.

After a brief pause the season resumes in late September/early October.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!