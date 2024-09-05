Estonian head coach Henn says confidence high ahead of Nations League ties

News
Jürgen Henn.
Jürgen Henn. Source: ETV
News

The Estonian men's football team kick off their 2024/25 UEFA Nations League campaign on Thursday night at home to Slovakia. Head coach Jürgen Henn said his side are going into the game with plenty of confidence after a successful summer that saw Estonia win the Baltic Cup.

Thursday's opponents Slovakia arrive in Tallinn off the back of an impressive showing at Euro 2024 in Germany. After victory over Belgium and a draw with Romanian in the group stages, Slovakia almost managed a shock win over England in the round of 16, before late goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane dramatically turned the tables.

"You can't tell what will happen in this tournament, but at the European Championships their coaches didn't change [players'] positions very much, which shows that the team is well settled," said Estonian men's national team head coach Jürgen Henn.

"Everybody knows their jobs, their roles and you can see out on the pitch that the team is well organized."

Henn was also keen to point out that there is a positive atmosphere in the Estonian national team. After a successful summer which saw the side win back the Baltic Cup, Henn said his players are feeling confident ahead of the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

"Above all they are intense, strong and rather direct. They don't have any really great combinations with the ball. But they can make targeted attacks and they get a lot of players in the box when they are sending balls in. We have to be ready for that and react well," said GKS Katowice defender Märten Kuusk about the Slovakian side.

"There is certainly a sense of anticipation. The Nations League, we haven't played this format for a while, and we have strong opponents," Kuusk added.

 "When we go out on the pitch, everybody is thinking about the game plan, every footballer thinks about the game plan, that's all we can think about. The focus and attention is on all the important details that are needed on the pitch to be able to do something to the opponent - we can't think about anything else."

The Estonian men's national team's Nations League clash with Slovakia will be broadcast live on ETV2 here from 9.30 p.m. Estonian time on Thursday, September 5.

The away game against Sweden is live on ETV+ here from 9.30 p.m. Estonian time on Saturday, September 8.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:12

US drone flying in Estonian airspace possibly experienced Russian GPS jamming

12:02

Telia phone calls disrupted on Thursday

11:52

ICDS head: Russia would be even more aggressive if US didn't have the edge

11:31

Unemployment in IT sector in Estonia showing gradual growth

11:25

Package tours price increase bigger in Estonia than in most other EU states

10:50

Kanal 2 fires journalist who portrayed children in an unethical manner

10:16

Competition watchdog's Elering proceedings still not concluded

09:55

Estonian head coach Henn says confidence high ahead of Nations League ties

09:38

Finance minister opposed to using health insurance fund reserves

09:38

Statistics: Job vacancies down 11 percent on year to Q2 2024

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.09

airBaltic to open five new connections from Tallinn next summer

04.09

Experts: Traffic in Tallinn comparable to Western Europe in the 1970s

04.09

How did a man from Estonia become a valuable prisoner for the Kremlin?

04.09

Persisting heat in Estonia could set new temperature records this week

03.09

Tallinn public transport network set for further updates this fall

04.09

Retirement age to grow by one month in 2027

02.09

Students from Nigeria and Pakistan most likely to miss out on Estonian visa

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo