Estonian head coach Henn says confidence high ahead of Nations League ties

The Estonian men's football team kick off their 2024/25 UEFA Nations League campaign on Thursday night at home to Slovakia. Head coach Jürgen Henn said his side are going into the game with plenty of confidence after a successful summer that saw Estonia win the Baltic Cup.

Thursday's opponents Slovakia arrive in Tallinn off the back of an impressive showing at Euro 2024 in Germany. After victory over Belgium and a draw with Romanian in the group stages, Slovakia almost managed a shock win over England in the round of 16, before late goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane dramatically turned the tables.

"You can't tell what will happen in this tournament, but at the European Championships their coaches didn't change [players'] positions very much, which shows that the team is well settled," said Estonian men's national team head coach Jürgen Henn.

"Everybody knows their jobs, their roles and you can see out on the pitch that the team is well organized."

Henn was also keen to point out that there is a positive atmosphere in the Estonian national team. After a successful summer which saw the side win back the Baltic Cup, Henn said his players are feeling confident ahead of the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

"Above all they are intense, strong and rather direct. They don't have any really great combinations with the ball. But they can make targeted attacks and they get a lot of players in the box when they are sending balls in. We have to be ready for that and react well," said GKS Katowice defender Märten Kuusk about the Slovakian side.

"There is certainly a sense of anticipation. The Nations League, we haven't played this format for a while, and we have strong opponents," Kuusk added.

"When we go out on the pitch, everybody is thinking about the game plan, every footballer thinks about the game plan, that's all we can think about. The focus and attention is on all the important details that are needed on the pitch to be able to do something to the opponent - we can't think about anything else."

The Estonian men's national team's Nations League clash with Slovakia will be broadcast live on ETV2 here from 9.30 p.m. Estonian time on Thursday, September 5.

The away game against Sweden is live on ETV+ here from 9.30 p.m. Estonian time on Saturday, September 8.

