Estonian goalkeeper Hein looking to bounce back after 0-7 Barcelona defeat

Estonian men's national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein was in ETV's "Terevisioon" studio this week to discuss his experiences in Spain's La Liga so far this season, including Saturday's 0-7 defeat to Barcelona. Hein also spoke about Estonia's upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Slovakia and Sweden.

Hein, who came through English Premier League side Arsenal's youth academy, joined Spanish top-flight side Real Valladolid this summer on loan. The 22-year-old Estonian has now played four games for Valladolid, keeping two clean sheets.

"It's been a very intense period so far. We've had some good results and some bad ones, like on Saturday [the 0-7 defeat against Barcelona – ed.], but overall it's very positive to make my debut in the world's top league and get some minutes under my belt," Hein said.

In the first four games of the La Liga season, the Estonian men's national team's number one keeper has already face giants both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"There is a difference in level when you play against them. When you are playing against a top team, there is a lot more turbulence and goal-scoring situations, but you still have to be ready every second of every game to make sure you don't miss anything."

On Saturday, Barcelona hit seven goals past Hein, which was far from ideal ahead of the international break.

"Now is a very challenging moment for our team," Hein said. "It's situations like this that bring out the character in the team. This game was like an accident at work – you can't concede seven goals, no matter what level. At the same time, I believe this lesson will make us a stronger team."

Hein immediately became Valladolid's first-choice goalkeeper, however, the Estonian number one still cannot consider resting on his laurels, even for a moment. "At this level, the competition is pretty ruthless. Every player has to fight for his place because nothing is guaranteed. I keep doing my job, saving shots and trying to keep my place [in the team], but ultimately it's the coaches who decide."

Hein added that he has been really warmly welcomed at Valladolid.

"I'm positively surprised by how great the people are at Valladolid, from the coaches to the physios. Culturally, I really like Spain. It's a very beautiful and big country. Valladolid is a beautiful and clean medium-sized town with everything you need. I'm enjoying life there."

The Estonian national team is kicking off the 2024/25 Nations League campaign this week with a home game at the A. Le Coq Arena on Thursday against Slovakia. They then travel to Sweden for an away clash three days later.

"All the members of the national team squad are really looking forward to these games. A lot of Estonians are now playing abroad and I believe that little nuances like this can give the team a lot of momentum," Hein said.

"Now we'll all get together, train for a few days, prepare for the games and then give our best. I think we definitely have different options. Let's get ourselves ready and then fight."

--

