Karl Hein's Real Valladolid in 2:1 loss against Sevilla

Karl Jakob Hein playing for Real Valladolid.
Karl Jakob Hein playing for Real Valladolid. Source: SCANPIX / Â'Manuel Blondeau/AOP.Pre/SIPA
Estonian national football team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein's team Real Valladolid lost 2:1 away to mid-table Sevilla in a La Liga clash on Tuesday evening.

Hein played the full 90 minutes in goal for Valladolid and pulled off three saves.

Sevilla had 17 attempts in total, more than twice as many as Valladolid.

Hein's team was only on target twice, however, one of which resulted in a goal.

The hosts took the lead in the 45th minute thanks to an own goal by David Torres, but Valladolid managed to atone for that just 11 minutes later with a goal from midfielder Kike Perez.

Things stayed at 1:1 until around five minutes before the end when Sevilla substitute Chidera Ejuke capitalized on a defensive error by Valladolid to slot home the winner. Sevilla suffered a sending off for two yellow cards, but too late in the game (at the 90th minute) to make a difference.

This was round seven of La Liga's 2024-2025 season and Valladolid's record so far of one win, two draws and four losses puts them in the relegation zone, but with many months to go.

They next face Mallorca at home, on Friday. The island team have got off to a strong start and currently lie fifth in the table.

Hein is on loan to Valladolid, whose majority shareholder is Brazilian legend Ronaldo, from English Premier League side Arsenal.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

