Gallery: Slackline world champion crosses Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

Slackline world champion Tauri Vahesaar on Mondy walked 110 meters across Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds to mark the start of Estonia's European Week of Sport relay run.

At the charity autumn run for schoolchildren, Estonia's most famous slackliner showed off his skill in front of more than 2,100 students as he walked between the Song Festival Grounds' TV tower and the radio tower.

Vahesaar shared an inspiring message with the youngsters, emphasizing that health and love are the foundations for achieving anything.

The charity relay run, now in its 19th year, is a nationwide sporting event for 5th to 9th grade students. The relay takes place simultaneously in 29 locations across Estonia.

This year a record number of children – 14,000 – took part. Teams consist of eight members, with each runner covering a distance of 200 to 400 meters.

