Gallery: 'Anett' tennis documentary premieres in Tallinn

A documentary movie about Estonia's most succesful tennis player Anett Kontaveit got its premiere in Tallinn on Tuesday.

Directed by Kaupo Kruusiauk and called simply "Anett," the movie premiered at the Coca-Cola Plaza, an event attended in person by the film's subject.

Kontaveit, who was briefly second in the world as recently as summer 2022, noted the documentary got about as up close and personal as it could have

"Kaupo wasn't allowed in the locker room, but in general, he filmed at my home and in places where I usually don't allow the cameras or other people," Kontaveit said.

Ahead of the premiere, the former player remarked that the film does not highlight the peak moments of her career. "It truly shows the most challenging and difficult year of my career. So it doesn't include all the positive and uplifting moments that my career has also provided. That's something to keep in mind when watching the film," she said.

This was simply a case of timing; not long after a highly successful 2021 and rising to number two in the rankings, injuries that had troubled the 28-year old became too much to bear, to the extent that Kontaveit's decision to retire from the professional game occurred while the documentary was in progress.

This means that no major victories are prominent in the movie, though brighter aspects are more in the background, Kontaveit, who recently became a mother, noted.

--

