Gallery: 'Anett' tennis documentary premieres in Tallinn

News
'Anett' premiere at the Coca-Cola Plaza in Tallinn, Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
Open gallery
61 photos
News

A documentary movie about Estonia's most succesful tennis player Anett Kontaveit got its premiere in Tallinn on Tuesday.

Directed by Kaupo Kruusiauk and called simply "Anett," the movie premiered at the Coca-Cola Plaza, an event attended in person by the film's subject.

Kontaveit, who was briefly second in the world as recently as summer 2022, noted the documentary got about as up close and personal as it could have

"Kaupo wasn't allowed in the locker room, but in general, he filmed at my home and in places where I usually don't allow the cameras or other people," Kontaveit said.

Ahead of the premiere, the former player remarked that the film does not highlight the peak moments of her career. "It truly shows the most challenging and difficult year of my career. So it doesn't include all the positive and uplifting moments that my career has also provided. That's something to keep in mind when watching the film," she said.

This was simply a case of timing; not long after a highly successful 2021 and rising to number two in the rankings, injuries that had troubled the 28-year old became too much to bear, to the extent that Kontaveit's decision to retire from the professional game occurred while the documentary was in progress.

This means that no major victories are prominent in the movie, though brighter aspects are more in the background, Kontaveit, who recently became a mother, noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

take the quiz

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:08

Estonia issues another €280 million bonds

14:55

Gallery: Military exercise Põhjakonn 2024 focuses on combat shooting

14:30

Vootele Päi: Estonia cannot remain vague on the Palestine issue forever

13:55

Narva Museum work 'severely disrupted' after councilor boycott

13:25

Estonian Railways' loans adding to government debt burden

12:51

Education ministry plans changes for school principals

12:41

ISS: Defense minister did not reveal state secrets during radio interview Updated

12:22

New Balticconnector pipeline damage facts come to light

12:12

What are Russian research vessels doing in the Baltic Sea?

11:39

Gallery: 'Anett' tennis documentary premieres in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.09

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:01

Tallinn public transport route changes come into effect in October

24.09

Bank of Estonia puts next year's inflation at 4%

12:41

ISS: Defense minister did not reveal state secrets during radio interview Updated

09:32

Tallinn-Pärnu stretch of Rail Baltica could potentially be ready in 2028

19.09

Study: Estonians starting to make small talk

24.09

Narva becomes autumn capital

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo