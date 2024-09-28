Kristin Tattar shoots to top of leaderboard in Maple Hill

Two-time disc golf world champion Kristin Tattar, surged to the top of the pack at the MVP Maple Hill tournament in Leicester, Massachusetts after a strong second day's performance on Friday.

Tattar, who was tied for fourth/fifth after the tournament's opening day, had a strong day two, finishing three throws ahead of Missy Gannon (U.S.), who in turn is ahead of two more American competitors, Ohn Scoggins and Natalie Ryan (both four behind Tattar).

Kristin Tattar ties the hot round of the day and will have a three stroke lead heading into Moving Day at the 2024 MVP Open x OTB pic.twitter.com/YabUU1FDkw — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) September 27, 2024

The Maple Hill tournament continues Saturday and Sunday.

