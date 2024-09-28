X!

Ott Tänak in second place after Rally Chile day one

News
News

Ott Tänak is in second place for Hyundai after the first full day of racing in WRC Rally Chile, round 11 of the 2024 season. Initially, Tänak had been given the lead after the six stages, but re-check of overall times handed it to Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota).

Consistency was key for the Estonian. While he did not win any of Friday's six stages – stage one was cut short anyway due to spectator safety worries – he was fast enough to build up a small lead, of 0.4 seconds, over second placer Evans by day's end.

However, after all the speed tests, the times were corrected thanks to the incomplete first test, which also changed the overall order.

This meant that, at the end of the opening day, Evans replaced Tänak as overall leader, by 3.0 seconds.

Tänak is also, so far, the only person ever to have won the top-tier WRC category in Chile, as this is only the third time the race has been run and he won the previous two events.

Finally, the Estonian is still in with more than just a mathematical chance of the 2024 drivers' title, which would be his second – but he would have to overcome his Hyundai teammate, Belgium's Thierry Neuville, hungry for a maiden win after many years playing the bridesmaid.

In Chile, reigning and two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperä of Finland, also driving for Toyota, is in third place, while the Estonian's teammate at Hyundai, Thierry Neuville, is in sixth place.

Tänak had posted the fifth-best time in Thursday's shakedown stage, which most drivers were taking gingerly in order to preserve tires, cars etc.

Stage one was canceled over safety issues, and the remaining five stages were won by Evans, Rovenperäa, Adrien Formaux (M-Sport Ford) and eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, who won two of the stages.

Based in the area around the city of Concepción, in south-central Chile, the rally is one of the newer events in the WRC calendar, having been held only twice, which Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja took a clean sweep of, first in 2019 in their world championship-winning season for Toyota, and then again last year, racing for M-Sport Ford, after the event had returned tot he WRC calendar.

Tänak is hoping to have the distinction of winning the race all three times and for each of the three currently competing top-level teams, by winning for Hyundai.

"For the drivers, Chile was quite demanding, with a mix of fast and slow sections—similar to Finland. It offers a bit of everything but is primarily a driver's rally," he said, pre-race.

"Last time, Chile's roads were very abrasive, making it difficult to conserve the tires, though it wasn't as tough on the car," Tänak added.

Thierry Neuville goes into the race with a fairly commanding lead in the overall table and with just two more races to go after Chile. Neuville has 192 points, Tänak 158. Ogier is in with a chance of making it nine titles too, as he is just four points behind the Estonian, while Evans is a little way behind on 140 points, Formaux still further on 130.

Reigning champ Kalle Rovanperä has just 86 points, but had announced at the start of this season that it was to be a semi-sabbatical, and that he would not be racing in every round.

Two more days of competition come in Chile on Saturday and Sunday.

The entire race covers 306.76 kilometers over 16 stages.

There are seven more stages to go on Saturday, starting a little after 3 p.m. Estonian time, and ending late on Saturday evening.

Four more stages follow on Sunday, between 2.30 p.m. and a bit before 8 p.m. Estonian time.

In the constructors' table, Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT is in the lead with 445 points over Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT with 410, meaning 2024 looks like it is going to be Hyundai's year even if Tänak does not win the title. M-Sport Ford WRT, Tänak's team last year, lie in third place with 226 points, the only other team to be competing in the top tier WRC category after Citroen pulled out several years ago.

The Central European Rally follows in late October, with Rally Japan a month after that being the season-ender.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:32

Kristin Tattar shoots to top of leaderboard in Maple Hill

10:46

Ministry sends draft new space law for approval

10:02

Strong winds overnight left many without electricity Saturday morning

09:35

Ott Tänak in second place after Rally Chile day one

09:07

Estonian honorary consulate opens in New York

08:48

Planet42 investment mediator article no grounds for authorities' investigation

08:28

Weekend mostly rainy and windy

27.09

Estonia ferry disaster 30th anniversary to be marked in Tallinn on Saturday

27.09

Ülemiste City bus route diverted during first week of October

27.09

Pope Francis creates Tallinn diocese

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.09

EDF volunteer originally from Sri Lanka: I want to defend Estonia

26.09

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

27.09

Pope Francis creates Tallinn diocese

27.09

Court finds former education minister guilty of embezzlement and fraud

27.09

New questions to be removed from driving theory test

27.09

Intelligence chief: Toropets drone strike impact will be apparent in October

27.09

Nordica seeking new partners from outside Europe

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo