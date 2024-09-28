Ott Tänak in second place after Rally Chile day one

Ott Tänak is in second place for Hyundai after the first full day of racing in WRC Rally Chile, round 11 of the 2024 season. Initially, Tänak had been given the lead after the six stages, but re-check of overall times handed it to Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota).

Consistency was key for the Estonian. While he did not win any of Friday's six stages – stage one was cut short anyway due to spectator safety worries – he was fast enough to build up a small lead, of 0.4 seconds, over second placer Evans by day's end.

However, after all the speed tests, the times were corrected thanks to the incomplete first test, which also changed the overall order.

This meant that, at the end of the opening day, Evans replaced Tänak as overall leader, by 3.0 seconds.

Tänak is also, so far, the only person ever to have won the top-tier WRC category in Chile, as this is only the third time the race has been run and he won the previous two events.

Finally, the Estonian is still in with more than just a mathematical chance of the 2024 drivers' title, which would be his second – but he would have to overcome his Hyundai teammate, Belgium's Thierry Neuville, hungry for a maiden win after many years playing the bridesmaid.

In Chile, reigning and two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperä of Finland, also driving for Toyota, is in third place, while the Estonian's teammate at Hyundai, Thierry Neuville, is in sixth place.

Tänak had posted the fifth-best time in Thursday's shakedown stage, which most drivers were taking gingerly in order to preserve tires, cars etc.

Stage one was canceled over safety issues, and the remaining five stages were won by Evans, Rovenperäa, Adrien Formaux (M-Sport Ford) and eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, who won two of the stages.

A huge moment on stage 3 of Rally Chile for @SebOgier



The 8 time champ has to stop and change a tyre, causing him to tumble down the leaderboard #WRC | #RallyChile pic.twitter.com/fcf7rARCMh — Red Bull Motorsports (@redbullmotors) September 27, 2024

Based in the area around the city of Concepción, in south-central Chile, the rally is one of the newer events in the WRC calendar, having been held only twice, which Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja took a clean sweep of, first in 2019 in their world championship-winning season for Toyota, and then again last year, racing for M-Sport Ford, after the event had returned tot he WRC calendar.

Tänak is hoping to have the distinction of winning the race all three times and for each of the three currently competing top-level teams, by winning for Hyundai.

"For the drivers, Chile was quite demanding, with a mix of fast and slow sections—similar to Finland. It offers a bit of everything but is primarily a driver's rally," he said, pre-race.

"Last time, Chile's roads were very abrasive, making it difficult to conserve the tires, though it wasn't as tough on the car," Tänak added.

Thierry Neuville goes into the race with a fairly commanding lead in the overall table and with just two more races to go after Chile. Neuville has 192 points, Tänak 158. Ogier is in with a chance of making it nine titles too, as he is just four points behind the Estonian, while Evans is a little way behind on 140 points, Formaux still further on 130.

Reigning champ Kalle Rovanperä has just 86 points, but had announced at the start of this season that it was to be a semi-sabbatical, and that he would not be racing in every round.

Two more days of competition come in Chile on Saturday and Sunday.

The entire race covers 306.76 kilometers over 16 stages.

There are seven more stages to go on Saturday, starting a little after 3 p.m. Estonian time, and ending late on Saturday evening.

Four more stages follow on Sunday, between 2.30 p.m. and a bit before 8 p.m. Estonian time.

In the constructors' table, Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT is in the lead with 445 points over Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT with 410, meaning 2024 looks like it is going to be Hyundai's year even if Tänak does not win the title. M-Sport Ford WRT, Tänak's team last year, lie in third place with 226 points, the only other team to be competing in the top tier WRC category after Citroen pulled out several years ago.

The Central European Rally follows in late October, with Rally Japan a month after that being the season-ender.

