Kristin Tattar just fourth on leaderboard after Maple Hill day one

Two-time disc golf world champion Kristin Tattar is tied for fourth place after the first 18 holes at the MVP Maple Hill tournament near Leicester, Massachusetts.

Tattar got off to a rather modest start to the competition. After seven holes, she hadn't recorded a single birdie (one below par) and placed at two strokes over par overall. However, as many times before, she was able to found her rhythm and finished the day three under par.

A tree kick doesn't stop Kristin Tattar from carding the birdie on Hole 15 pic.twitter.com/uPx0DlilyF — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) September 26, 2024

Tattar now ties with U.S. disc golfer Natalie Ryan for fourth/ fifth place, and both trailer the leading pack by just one throw.

The U.S. trio of Missy Gannon, Raven Klein, and Ella Hansen placed first to third after day one in Maple Hill.

The competition continues to Sunday.

