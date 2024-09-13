Estonia applies to host prestigious Disc Golf World Championships

Estonia is submitting an application to host the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) Disc Golf World Championships, following the successful European disc golf festival held in Tallinn this year and which returns to Song Festival Grounds for 2025 too.

If the bid is successful, the world championships would take place in Tallinn either in 2026 or 2027, or both.

"No later than October 1 a nearly 100-page bid document has to be submitted to the PDGA, Matthias Vutt, organizer of this year's European Disc Golf Festival, said of the process.

"We are on track for this and will be bidding to host the World Championships for both 2026 and 2027," Vutt went on, via a press release.

The ambition from the outset has been to organize the world's top event, Vutt added. "Right now, Estonia has the perfect environment to make something big happen."

The 2024 European Disc Golf Festival event held at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) last July (pictured) attracted nearly 150 of the world's top disc colgers to Estonia, and as such "showed the entire disc golf world the direction to take and how to truly bring the sport to the people," Brian Hoeniger, a PDGA director, said at an event in Tallinn on Tuesday.

Kristin Tattar going for a putt at the European Disc Golf Festival 2024 at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on July 26, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The next European Disc Golf Festival, in 2025 is set to take place from July 17-20, 2025, again at the Song Festival Grounds, and will be supported by the private sector, the culture ministry (under whose remit sport lies), Enterprise Estonia and the City of Tallinn.

Disc golf's spiritual home is the U.S. but it has become increasingly popular in Europe in recent years, particularly in northern Europe. Top Estonian player Kristin Tattar is world and European champion in the women's category, and Keiti Tätte, Kaidi Allsalu and Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste are among the other top local players; Finland has also produced several notable disc golfers, such as Henna Blomroos and Silva Saarinen.

--

